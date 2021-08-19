Special Olympics Arizona hosts 14th annual Bare Aspen Wine and Beer Tasting event in Flagstaff

Special Olympics Arizona is inviting supporters to its 14th annual Bare Aspen Wine and Beer Tasting event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Arizona Nordic Village in Flagstaff. Proceeds from this event will benefit Special Olympics Arizona’s Mountain Area athletes.

Presented by Fat Olives and Salsa Brava, Bare Aspen will feature wine and beer offerings from more than 20 local and regional vendors, food courtesy of Chef John Conley at Fat Olives and Salsa Brava, music from 93.9 FM The Mountain D.J. Eddie Miller, outdoor games and a silent auction, according to a press release.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $45 ($80 for a pair) and include 10 beer/wine tickets and a commemorative wine/beer glass. VIP tickets are $75 and include access to the exclusive VIP tent, free food from Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, 10 beer/wine ticket, an exclusive tasting experience from Dark Sky Brewery and Western Son Vodka, and a special gift. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.classy.org/event/2021-bare-aspen-wine-and-beer-tasting/e234403.

“Bare Aspen is a fun, summertime event that we love to host each year, we can’t wait to see all of you there at Arizona Nordic Village,” said Special Olympics Arizona President and CEO Jamie Heckerman. “Fans can enjoy great food and drink, great music and of course the fantastic Flagstaff summer weather, while also helping the athletes of Special Olympics Arizona’s Mountain Area. Special thanks to all of our sponsors who are integral in putting this event on, and thanks as well to the Special Olympics community for always supporting us.”

