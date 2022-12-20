Spartans girls basketball looking for improvement under new coach

Northland Prep Academy girls basketball’s veteran team is looking to implement some midseason improvements this year and make a run at a winning season.

NPA girls basketball is practicing over a few days of winter break. pic.twitter.com/1g8JsVeNi1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) December 20, 2022

The Spartans underwent a coaching change just after the Thanksgiving break, as Josee Deloretto took over for former leader Michael Gordon. The Spartans did not comment on the reason for the change, but Deloretto has seen some growth from the team in her few weeks in the role.

“I’m very honored to take over the programm but it’s also a little stressful coming in the middle. But it’s been an experience, mostly all positive. I think the girls are coming together as a team,” Deloretto said.

Part of the reason the girls and new leadership have meshed well is the overall experience of the roster. A year ago, the Spartans were notably young. Most of the girls from that team are back this season, and have played on the same high school and club teams for several seasons.

“We have a really good base. Most of our players are in their junior year, and having players with experience has been fantastic,” Deloretto said. "We’re still brushing up on fundamentals that maybe weren’t there before, and we’re also trying to bring team unity, but having players that know this program is helpful."

One of the leading returners is senior Heather Hayden, who leads the Spartans with 12 points per game and 3.5 assists.

She said the Spartans’ time playing with the others on the roster has made the transition easier.

“We’ve been playing together for the past three years. We already had that team atmosphere, so it wasn’t completely different,” she said.

“It still feels like a family, we’ve all been here,” added senior Vanessa Faultner.

The Spartans have played just three regular-season games so far, going 1-2 (0-1 Central Region), but have played in a pair of exhibition tournaments. Last week, they went 2-2 at the Lady Longhorn Winter Stampede in Payson. The week before they went 2-2 at the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School, including a win over host Flagstaff.

More important than the results was the chance for the Spartans to learn as a group under Deloretto without the stakes of the regular-season and playoff implications.

“The tournaments had a wide variance of levels. We experienced some games where things came pretty easy and then some games against teams where we struggled, so it was a challenge. But it was a good thing, and I think they really proved to themselves what we can do,” Deloretto said.

Junior Noe Rhon echoed the sentiment, saying that the Spartans are improving every day.

“We’re good at learning from what our coaches say and trying to use that. We’re working well as a team. Sometimes we’ve got our ups and downs, but we’re getting better,” she said.

Northland Prep’s veteran players felt like something clicked for the team when they beat Camp Verde on Nov. 29.

“That was our first game with the new coaches and everything. We won, and we’d never beat them before, so that was a big moment,” Hayden said.

The Spartans are looking to improve on both ends of the floor, including toughness defensively and a more free-flowing offense that allows the players to experiment on the court and play through instinct.

If they accomplish that, the girls believe they have a chance to be competitive in the 2A Conference.

“We have the potential to do good, but we need to not be in our heads and just tap into what we have,” Rhon said.

The Spartans will play their next game on Jan. 5 at Chino Valley.