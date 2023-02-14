Candlelight may be romantic, but less so if it’s because of a widespread power outage. That’s why statewide utility provider Arizona Public Service (APS) is asking Arizona customers to reconsider the use of mylar balloons in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Because of their electrically conductive metallic coating, “mylar balloons and power lines do not mix,” APS officials warned in a statement.

“Stray mylar balloons can damage electrical equipment, endanger public safety and knock out power when they float into overhead lines,” officials stated, adding that when entangled balloons “can cause a short circuit or power surge that can lead to large-scale outages, melted electrical wires, fires, property damage and even injuries to people, pets and wildlife.

In 2022, stray balloons were responsible for 60 power outages in the APS service territory, impacting over 28,400 customers. Balloon-caused outages are most common around two dates in particular: Valentine’s Day and graduation season.

It wouldn’t be blowing hot air to say that balloons pose a risk to wildlife as well. In 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) published an article urging revelers to keep a tight grip on — or forego entirely — celebratory balloons.

“Once they get loose, balloons can pose a threat to many animals,” the USFWS article stated. “Birds, turtles and other animals commonly mistake balloons for food, which can harm or even kill them. In addition, many animals can become entangled in balloon strings, which can strangle them or hurt their feet and hands.”

In addition to these risks, when released, balloons can end up becoming difficult-to-reach litter. Tom Mackin, 2022 Flagstaff citizen of the year and president of nonprofit Friends of Northern Arizona Forests, said volunteers find balloon trash on “almost every project we go out on.”

He described finding balloons tangled in trees and bushes, usually with string still attached. It’s not a big problem, Mackin said, but trash is trash.

“We treat them just like any other trash and always pick them up,” Mackin said.

Even when recovered from the forest, balloons eventually end up in the landfill.

"Mylar balloons are made up of non-recyclable plastic and contribute to our plastic pollution problem," said Kaeli Wells of the Flagstaff Sustainability Office. "Balloons take many years to biodegrade and often end up as microplastics in our environment."

Concerns over the impacts of balloon waste are great enough that in 2020, Arizona Girl Scout Troop 3835 — with assistance from Representative Mitzi Epstein — introduced a bill that would make the releasing balloons into the air illegal. This bill did not pass, but it suffices to say that if trying to be romantic this Valentine’s day, there are loftier thresholds for romantic gestures than a wasteful and potentially harmful mylar balloon.