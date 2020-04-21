Southwest Native-American Foundation scholarships deadline is May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The deadline for the Southwest Native-American Foundation’s (SWNAF) scholarships is May 1. These scholarships are for outstanding Native American high school or university students in the southwest. Scholarships are available for high school summer programs, art and vocational schools, community colleges or universities and graduate school.

“During this stressful time, we at SWNAF truly hope that students at home online will take an hour or two to fill out our application materials and apply for the SWNAF scholarships,” Brian Buckley, SWNAF Executive Director, said in a media release. “This will be our sixteenth year of providing scholarships to students of the tribes of the Southwest and we absolutely know that next school year's tuitions will be more burdensome than previous years.”

Since SWNAF was founded, more than one hundred scholarships have been provided to graduating high school seniors to Northern Arizona University, University of Arizona, Duke University, Georgetown University, Grand Canyon University, University of New Mexico, Stanford University and Coconino Community College. Last year, it awarded $20,000 in scholarships, bringing its sixteen-year total to $300,000.

We are trying to match dreamers with resources,” Buckley said. “It is that simple. It is that extraordinary."

For more information and to apply, visit www.swnaf.org before the May 1 deadline.

