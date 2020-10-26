Southside Neighborhood plan given national award for public participation

The City of Flagstaff and the Southside Community Association’s work developing the Southside Neighborhood plan is now award-winning.
The project was named the project of the year for 2020 and received the 2020 core values award from the International Association for Public Participation USA chapter.
In a press release, the organization highlighted the work done by city staff and members of the Community Association to obtain the input of Southside residents.
Staff and volunteers focused on creating numerous meaningful small opportunities, many of them “on-the-street," to gain insight and understanding into the community’s view of history and the City government.
The suite of creative public participation methods and continual re-evaluation and adjustment of the process helped to rebuild community trust between the city and a culturally diverse and historic neighborhood that has been experiencing renewed development pressure.
“The City and community association built a process that leveraged partnerships and storytelling to address difficult historic topics, while helping the community look forward,” a media release on the awards read.
“It’s important to recognize what can happen when decision-makers listen to and work with the people affected by a decision,” said International Association for Public Participation USA President Gwen Howard. “The Core Values Awards celebrate those projects and also hold them up as an example for others to follow.”
The core values awards are presented each year to projects that best exemplify Association’s guiding principles and the importance of public participation and outreach.
The association advocates for and supports the practice of public participation, which is based on the premise that that people affected by a decision have a right and expectation to have their opinion, position and interests heard and considered.
In September, the city council unanimously passed the plan which may shape the future of development and infrastructure projects for years to come.
