Southside Neighborhood plan given national award for public participation

The City of Flagstaff and the Southside Community Association’s work developing the Southside Neighborhood plan is now award-winning.

The project was named the project of the year for 2020 and received the 2020 core values award from the International Association for Public Participation USA chapter.

In a press release, the organization highlighted the work done by city staff and members of the Community Association to obtain the input of Southside residents.

Staff and volunteers focused on creating numerous meaningful small opportunities, many of them “on-the-street," to gain insight and understanding into the community’s view of history and the City government.

The suite of creative public participation methods and continual re-evaluation and adjustment of the process helped to rebuild community trust between the city and a culturally diverse and historic neighborhood that has been experiencing renewed development pressure.

“The City and community association built a process that leveraged partnerships and storytelling to address difficult historic topics, while helping the community look forward,” a media release on the awards read.