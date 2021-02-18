Sophomore outside Jacobsen looking like seasoned player for Northern Arizona volleyball

The practices are good, the team is developing and the wins are outpacing the losses for a young, inexperienced Northern Arizona volleyball team so far this spring.
Highlighting the growth is Taylor Jacobsen, the team's No. 1 outside hitter who is torching opposing defenses in her sophomore year and helping guide a Lumberjacks squad looking to make noise as the postseason quickly approaches.
“We are making a ton of progress in the gym," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy, whose team owns a 6-2 record with eight matches remaining in the regular season. "When we have days that are off, you can just tell the team is very motivated to improve and learn from those days. It feels good, it feels like we are on track for what our goals are.”
Jacobsen is setting an example.
She's hitting an impressive .319 so far in 2021, putting her at sixth in the Big Sky Conference, and she's third in the league in kills per set at 4.13, trailing only two different Weber State Wildcats in the category.
Jacobsen has helped take a young roster -- one that includes a freshman and sophomore setter working together in a 6-2 rotation -- and make it a threat. The Lumberjacks entering the weekend have sole possession of the No. 3 spot in the conference standings, following only a 6-0 Weber State program and 7-1 Northern Colorado.
“She plays with a lot of maturity, and she is one the strongest voices we have in the locker room and on the court," Murphy said of Jacobsen, who finished her freshman year as a .191 hitter after spending much of that season as the team's No. 2 outside.
Dedication to developing is a big reason why the sophomore is looking more like a seasoned volleyball veteran.
Jacobsen worked on expanding her offense last spring and it's showing.
“We wanted to provide her with some tools that will allow her to take advantage of different defenses, different block situations," Murphy said, "and she honestly put a lot of work into it. She changed a lot of her mechanics, she improved her vision of what’s happening across the net from her, and just her decision-making based on different situations -- based on the set or the block.”
Jacobsen recorded 19 kills in a five-set match a season ago against Idaho in the conference championship tournament's first round, setting a career high for the year and helping the Lumberjacks advance to the second round, where they were eventually nixed by Weber. She matched her previous career high this season in a four-set victory over Portland just four matches in the schedule.
Then she tallied 26 kills in the next outing for a new career best to help Northern Arizona top Montana State in five sets on the road in Bozeman. It was an efficient performance as well, as the second-year outside hit .392 for the match, committing just six hitting errors on 51 total attempts.
But Murphy can only take so much credit for the growth of his outside hitter.
According to Murphy, Jacobsen spends a lot of time outside of practices watching film of herself and of world-class players in order to find more ways to improve. And Jacobsen is able to translate what she ingests mentally into her play on the court.
“I don’t know if I have coached a player who is not just so dedicated to getting better in the gym, but also dedicated to getting better on her own time," Murphy said.
With five double-doubles through eight matches so far this season compared to just two across the same span in her Lumberjacks debut season, Jacobsen's growth on the court is easy to see. Murphy is also impressed by the intangibles that have surfaced as Jacobsen helps lead his young roster into the future.
"Obviously, her skill level has grown to the point to where she doesn’t play like a younger player, and she acts like a veteran player as well in terms of the leadership and just helping our team out when we are in difficult situations," Murphy said.
