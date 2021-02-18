Sophomore outside Jacobsen looking like seasoned player for Northern Arizona volleyball

“She plays with a lot of maturity, and she is one the strongest voices we have in the locker room and on the court," Murphy said of Jacobsen, who finished her freshman year as a .191 hitter after spending much of that season as the team's No. 2 outside.

Dedication to developing is a big reason why the sophomore is looking more like a seasoned volleyball veteran.

Jacobsen worked on expanding her offense last spring and it's showing.

“We wanted to provide her with some tools that will allow her to take advantage of different defenses, different block situations," Murphy said, "and she honestly put a lot of work into it. She changed a lot of her mechanics, she improved her vision of what’s happening across the net from her, and just her decision-making based on different situations -- based on the set or the block.”

Jacobsen recorded 19 kills in a five-set match a season ago against Idaho in the conference championship tournament's first round, setting a career high for the year and helping the Lumberjacks advance to the second round, where they were eventually nixed by Weber. She matched her previous career high this season in a four-set victory over Portland just four matches in the schedule.