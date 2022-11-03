Someone in Flagstaff won a million dollars in Wednesday’s Powerball draw. Was it you?

Wednesday’s night Powerball lottery draw revealed that a winning $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff, but the winner has yet to claim their prize.

“We don’t know who they are yet, but we’re super excited,” said April Sparks, who works at the Maverik gas station at 4190 E. Butler Ave. where the winning ticket was purchased.

“We’re hoping we got a local!” Sparks exclaimed.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 2-11-22-35-60 (23). The clock is ticking for the winner to claim their reward — but don’t worry, they’ve got plenty of time.

“You have 180 days from the date they were drawn to claim your prize,” said Arizona Lottery public information officer John Gillilanv. He said the winner would be able to claim their prize by mailing the winning ticket into Arizona Lottery headquarters.

“But with money that big, I’d generally recommend coming to Phoenix,” Gillilanv said. He recommended the winner take their ticket and a government-issued ID to the Arizona Lottery office at 4740 E. University Drive in Phoenix in order to claim their winnings.

Along with the million dollar prize, Wednesday night’s draw produced seven $50,000 winners and one $360,000 winner in Arizona. The $1.2 billion jackpot however, has not yet been won.

According to Arizona Lottery statistics, this is the largest Powerball prize in over six years. It’s anticipated that the jackpot prize will be roughly $1.5 billion for the Saturday Nov. 5 drawing, quickly approaching the world record $1.586 billion jackpot.

Those hoping to try their luck have until 6:59 p.m. on Saturday to purchase an eligible Powerball ticket.

Even when they’re not winners, lottery players can rest easy knowing the money they spent on tickets goes to a good cause. While half of a ticket sale goes to the jackpot, the other half goes to operating costs and other causes.

Nationally, Powerball has raised $27 billion for various charities and organizations. In Arizona, these are often organizations that would otherwise be tax-funded.

“The Arizona Lottery transfers funds through ticket sales to 17 different state mandated beneficiaries in Arizona,” Gillilanv said.

Some examples include the state University Bond Fund, the Heritage Fund of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and Court Appointed Special Advocates, a benefit for neglected and abused children.

And the bigger jackpots grow, the more they keep growing, Gillilanv said.

“People really start dreaming,” he said. “Some people will play that don't normally play, and that means added revenue to the state to help fund these programs. It's a virtuous circle. It's all building on itself. We're very excited.”