On Thursday morning, Cedar Safeway’s daily delivery truck did not arrive as scheduled. The delay, a store manager told the Daily Sun, was most likely the result of highway closures — some of which have been lifted by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) as of 9 a.m.

I-17 northbound has reopened between State Route 179 and Flagstaff has reopened. I-40 has also reopened, eastbound at US 93 and westbound at Holbrook.

Travelers can now get from Sedona to Flagstaff using State Route 89A. State Route 260’s closure from east of Camp Verde to the State Route 87 Junction has also been lifted.

The closures were put in place Wednesday as a response to extreme winter weather and high winds. ADOT warns that closures may be re-instated if conditions deteriorate.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the heaviest snow, with the highest travel impacts will likely fall later in the day and overnight Thursday. Forecasters say the snow is likely to be powdery and easily blown in 15-25 mile per hour winds.

Public Safety Officials with the Department of Public Safety, ADOT, and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all travelers to use extreme caution if they choose to set out on re-opened highways.

When ice, snow and low visibility are factors, officials also recommend that drivers prepare to be stopped in frigid temperatures for extended periods of time. They recommend carrying blankets, food, water, back-up batteries, flash-lights, and other emergency provisions.

Not all of the state’s highway closures have been lifted. For the time being, the following roads will remain closed:

• SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)

• SR 260 eastbound between McNary and Greer (MP 360-385)

• SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park (MP 377-383)

• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)

• US 191 South of Alpine (MP 188-252)