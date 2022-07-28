Some good news: Flagstaff to receive federal funding for flood mitigation for Schultz Creek

The City of Flagstaff received notification that the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will provide $2.4 million in flood mitigation assistance, a city press release reported Thursday morning. The funds have been granted through the NRCS's Emergency Watershed Protection program and will go toward the construction of Schultz Creek sediment and flood mitigation detention basins

These Schultz Creek detention basins will help to mitigate post-wildfire flooding from the Pipeline Fire, which burned more than 1,000 acres of the Schultz Creek watershed in June. This burn resulted in an increased risk of post-wildfire flooding for neighborhoods downstream, including Coyote Springs, Coconino Estates, Downtown and the Southside. Already, some of these have seen significant post-fire flooding in current monsoon season.

According to the release, the proposed detention basins will “detain over 40 acre-feet of water and sediment, thereby reducing life and safety threats as well as the risk of post-wildfire flooding.”

The city intends to construct these basins on a 20-acre parcel of city-owned land at the northeast corner of the intersection of Mt. Elden Lookout Road and Schultz Pass Road. This location reportedly “allows for significant detention of flood waters and retention of debris before they flow downstream into neighborhoods.” The release also noted that “flood modeling shows considerable post-wildfire flooding impacts to the 20-acre parcel, regardless of the installation of the detention basins, with a recent rain event resulting in significant scouring and other erosion impacts at this location.”

Part of the grant agreement is that the city will provide a match of at least $750,000, said city stormwater manager Ed Schenk. He’s hopeful that the combined funds will be sufficient to complete the project.

“Assuming that there's not a bunch of bedrock,” Schenk said. “We have what's called a rock clause. If there is a fair amount of rock, the cost could escalate, and the city will pick up that extra cost.”

Schenk also reported that the city will be designing the detention basins with “multiple beneficial use” in mind.

“There is a lack of trail access to all the trails around Dry Lake hillside,” he said. “So the hope is for it to be multiple beneficial use as for recreation in the future. But obviously, right now, the primary need is for flood mitigation.”

According to the release, the basins are scheduled to be “installed and delivered in late summer and fall of 2022.” A 90-day project period is actually mandated by the grant, Schenk explained.

“The type of funding is NRCS emergency watershed protection exigency funding,” he said. “With that, the original project is for 10 days. We were able to get a 90-day extension.”

The City of Flagstaff continues to pursue funding opportunities and identify mitigation projects in the Schultz Creek watershed, but Schenk said, “it’s a little too early to release that.”

“We're very excited to be working with NRCS,” he added. “We think [this project] is going to have real meaningful impact for the folks that have seen some flooding recently.”

Detention basins similar to those proposed have been implemented with success in other flood-impacted areas, including in the Timberline area east of Flagstaff and in Spruce Wash.

Formal grant award agreements from NRCS are still pending.

The forecast from the National Weather Service continues to call for a high likelihood of rain in the Flagstaff area into the middle of next week, with at least a 60% chance of precipitation each day through Thursday. The official tally, based out of the airport, has the city on pace for a normal July of rainfall, but still several inches behind the average year to date.