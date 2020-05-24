Some Flagstaff religious services set to resume

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Slowly and hesitantly, as Flagstaff emerges from the COVID-19 lockdown, religious congregations are taking tentative steps to resume in-person services.

Many remain gathering solely online, via social media platforms, but some have started meeting again in groups, though with specific social-distancing measures in place. Steps taken locally aren’t as drastic as the priest in Detroit who used a squirt gun to spray holy water on supplicants standing 6 feet away — in order to make sure the only thing that went viral was the video of the dousing — but religious orders here have gotten creative.

Living Christ Lutheran Church, for instance, will meet outside for its in-person service, starting May 31, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing recommendations in place. A spokesperson said church leaders will reevaluate future plans after seeing how the opening week proceeds.