Solitude on Brins Mesa? A rare treat on Sedona trails

My idea of social distancing involves finding a trail with few, if any, fellow bipeds to be encountered along the way.

And, under normal circumstances, the Brins Mesa-Soldier Pass Loop, a gorgeous 5-mile advertisement for the splendors of Sedona, would most assuredly not qualify as a candidate for such solitude. It, after all, features such geologic wonders as the Seven Sacred Pools, Devil’s Kitchen sinkhole and views of Coffee Pot Rock, Mormon Canyon, Chimney Rock and Wilson Mountain. A jeep trail also runs nearby connecting to Soldier Pass trail, so there’s that.

But, on a recent stormy weekday morning just past dawn, clouds bloated with precipitation shrouding the rock formations, I had this popular loop all to my lonesome. Nary a car graced the Jordan Trailhead, perhaps a first for the site. Then again, maybe Sedona folks were just practicing self-isolation.

The sky had not yet opened up for the anticipated downpour, and the trails looked in good shape — firm and not sloppy with mud and certainly not rutted — partly because much of the loop is in a designated wilderness area and, thus, does not allow mountain bikes to carve deep grooves on the wet path.

So this was an experience to be savored. My only wish, wimpy but so be it, was that the rain would hold off for an hour or so.