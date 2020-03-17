Solitude on Brins Mesa? A rare treat on Sedona trails

My idea of social distancing involves finding a trail with few, if any, fellow bipeds to be encountered along the way.
And, under normal circumstances, the Brins Mesa-Soldier Pass Loop, a gorgeous 5-mile advertisement for the splendors of Sedona, would most assuredly not qualify as a candidate for such solitude. It, after all, features such geologic wonders as the Seven Sacred Pools, Devil’s Kitchen sinkhole and views of Coffee Pot Rock, Mormon Canyon, Chimney Rock and Wilson Mountain. A jeep trail also runs nearby connecting to Soldier Pass trail, so there’s that.
But, on a recent stormy weekday morning just past dawn, clouds bloated with precipitation shrouding the rock formations, I had this popular loop all to my lonesome. Nary a car graced the Jordan Trailhead, perhaps a first for the site. Then again, maybe Sedona folks were just practicing self-isolation.
The sky had not yet opened up for the anticipated downpour, and the trails looked in good shape — firm and not sloppy with mud and certainly not rutted — partly because much of the loop is in a designated wilderness area and, thus, does not allow mountain bikes to carve deep grooves on the wet path.
So this was an experience to be savored. My only wish, wimpy but so be it, was that the rain would hold off for an hour or so.
Well, you can’t have everything. Of course, the rain went from a mist to a downpour in my first mile heading uphill on the Brins Mesa Trail. But, really, the rain added an extra dimension to the trip, coated the trails with an extra sheen.
Indeed, because the low clouds obscured the views of the red-rock formations and the Mogollon Rim and severely limited peering-down-the-canyon gazing, it allowed me to concentrate on subtler sights to behold. Such as: early on climbing the 2-mile Brins Mesa Trail, encountering a Cypress tree with the strangest burl, not at the base of the trunk but halfway up, resembling nothing so much as a gnarled old man with a goiter.
Another Cypress tree looked as if some otherworldly power and grasped the trunk and twisted it as one would a dish cloth.
There are many such arboristic delights as the Brins Mesa Trail climbs gently for the first mile, then reaches a steep ascent up a series of slickrock steps in the second mile before the intersection with Soldier Pass. Nearing the top of Brins Mesa, the terrain flattens and the vegetation dwindles. You have reached the burn scar from the devastating 2006 Brins Fire, which pretty much wiped out large swaths of the Sedona hillside.
Fourteen years later, you can still see evidence of the blaze. Blackened husks of downed trees remain, reminders of the scary episode that made national news. What’s heartening, though, is the regeneration taking place. New vegetation has sprouted and, heading closer to Soldier Pass, sturdy juniper and even a few pine rise up to greet you.
On this rain-swept morn, I had to make do with those highlights atop the mesa, because the socked-in conditions precluded any vistalike selfie-taking.
Just as well that I wasn’t distracted by the views, because the first part of the Soldier Pass Trail features an extreme downhill over slickrock. And when that slickrock is slick with rainwater, well, it’s best to focus one’s full attention on putting one foot in front of the other.
I wasn’t in such a hurry to get out of the rain that I didn’t make time to stop and take in some of the highlights along Soldier Pass. (I’m not talking about the Seven Sacred Pools. When I passed that tourist spot, the pools were overflowing with so much rain water it became one onrushing river heading downhill.)
Rather, I stopped to enjoy a blooming manzanita field, the white buds glistening amid the grayness of the day. There were also waterfalls where, in dry weather, none exist.
By the time I reached the Devil’s Kitchen sinkhole, which I’ve detailed in an earlier travel adventure, my solitude started weighing on me. This is an area, remember, that usually is teeming with people looking down into the abyss of the geologic wonder. It was weird, too, not hearing the rev of a jeep motor at the junction of Soldier Pass and the Jordan Trail.
Only two miles of the trip remains, but it includes the 0.6-mile Cibola Pass Trail, which I always forget is pretty darn steep and rocky and not to be trifled with. The last time I ran Cibola, in November, moving swiftly through the downhill segment back to the trailhead, I literally ran into a wedding party — fuchsia-clad bridesmaids and all — posing in a line and smiling broadly.
No such photo-bombing possibilities on this morning. Upon returning to the trailhead, I found my car still was the only one. Forget about standing six-feet apart from people; my trip to Brins Mesa proved a 5-mile example of social distancing.