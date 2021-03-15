Soliere Avenue closed for three weeks as construction continues

As part of the ongoing Fourth Street reconstruction project, Soliere Avenue will be closed at the Fourth Street intersection starting March 19, 2021.

Fourth Street will remain open but the closure of Soliere will last for about three weeks.

The closure will allow construction crews to install new waterlines and storm drains, rebuild curbs and sidewalks, install infrastructure for the new traffic signals, and install a bottom layer of asphalt pavement.

A traffic shift will also occur on March 19 on Fourth Street, moving traffic onto the west side of Fourth Street as project work will continue to install waterlines, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure on the east side of Fourth Street.

With Soliere closed, a detour will be posted.

For questions or concerns contact Jeremy DeGeyter, Capital Improvements Project Manager at 928-213-2706 or at jdegeyter@flagstaffaz.gov.

