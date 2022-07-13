Solar co-op to host celebration at Mother Road Brewing

The 2021-22 Northern Arizona Solar Co-op formed through Solar United Neighbors (SUN) will be hosting a free celebration of this year’s co-op at Mother Road Brewing Company on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The celebration will be a meet-and-greet for current members as well as a final information session for anyone interested in signing up before the July 31 deadline.

The solar co-op is the second of its kind organized by SUN in northern Arizona. Each solar co-op uses collective bargaining to negotiate a group rate on solar power installations from a single provider. This year the co-op attracted 163 members. A committee of these members selected a bid from Tempe-based Icon Power to provide their installations.

“To be selected for this co-op in northern Arizona is a real honor because we know how thoroughly they reviewed each bid,” said Jordan Bastian with Icon Power. “We are eager to help more people go solar by providing quality panels at a good price and great customer service.”

Bob Pifke, a co-op member who sat on the provider selection committee, said he was impressed by the “thoughtfulness, thoroughness and critical thinking” displayed by participating members.

"Through careful deliberations, we reached a consensus that Icon was the best supplier for our needs,” Pifke said.

A similar co-op attracted 83 members a year ago. The resulting solar installations helped the City of Flagstaff move about 6% closer to generating 10 megawatts of clean energy as part of the city’s carbon neutrality goals.

Those interested in attending Thursday can register for the event at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/event/northern-arizona-solar-celebration/.