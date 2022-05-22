Solar co-op cuts costs with collective bargaining

Coconino County and the cities of Flagstaff and Sedona have partnered with the nonprofit Solar United Neighbors (SUN) to launch a second solar co-op in northern Arizona.

The co-op is a free-to-join, no-obligation collective that educates members about residential solar installation and uses group leverage to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive rate. The co-op will be open to new members through June 30.

The co-op works through a fairly straightforward process. Members receive free education on residential solar systems and financing from SUN. Once the co-op has about 30 members, SUN solicits proposals from solar installers in the area. A committee of co-op members then selects a company to install everyone’s systems at a group rate.

From there, the installer works with co-op members directly to develop site-specific plans and an installation schedule. Joining the co-op doesn’t commit members to going solar, but it does give them the opportunity to learn and access the negotiated groups rates.

The last northern Arizona solar co-op was “a great first step forward” for the City of Flagstaff’s carbon neutrality goals, said Nicole Antonopoulos, sustainability director for the city. Antonopoulos said Flagstaff’s sustainability program identified a need for 10 megawatts of clean energy in order to reach carbon neutrality goals. The 83 households that installed solar systems through the last co-op are now generating about 640 kilo-watts — roughly 6% of the city’s 10 megawatt goal.

According to Antonopoulos, those that participated in the co-op were able to negotiate a roughly 20% discount on solar systems from Flagstaff installer Rooftop Solar.

“Co-ops like this are a powerful tool to advance residential solar at a bulk purchase price,” Antonopoulos said.

Flagstaff resident Kevin Brown got his 24-panel, 8.4-kilowatt system through membership in the last northern Arizona solar co-op. A former school teacher and administrator, Brown said that investing in clean energy is a necessary step for the health of our planet that lacks top-down political will.

“The co-op is great for a bottom-up grassroots approach,” Brown said. “The more people that install solar, the more it becomes politically viable.”

For Brown, the process of working with the co-op and Rooftop Solar was highly personalized to his needs. He said that the installer spent time with him evaluating the most effective and attractive placement for his panels and was willing to work with him and his values. For example, they explored the option of some ground based panels that would have benefited from the removal of a tree.

“But there was an owl that likes to roost there,” Brown said. “So, we decided that wouldn’t work.”

Brown is also excited to report that with his new solar panels, he is able to produce enough energy to sell it back to Arizona Public Services (APS).

Last month, his electric bill was a credit of $63.

“We're delighted to be saving money on our electric bills and to make a positive ecological difference,” Brown said.

Solar energy makes “complete sense” for Arizonans, said Bret Fanshaw, Arizona program director for SUN. “Anybody that lives here knows how much sun we get.”

SUN has hosted 10 solar co-ops in Arizona since 2019. According to the groups estimates, the 289 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent more than 2 megawatts of solar power, $6.5 million in local solar spending and more than 400,00 metric tons of lifetime carbon offsets. That’s about as much carbon as 18 million trees can sequester in a year.

The cost of solar is also on the decline. A decade ago, the average 6 kilowatt-per-hour system would have cost more than $50,000. Now, a similar system probably ranges between $16,000 and $20,000 -- not including the discounts possible through co-ops and federal tax credits.

“Now is a particularly great time to go solar,” wrote SUN in a release about the new co-op. “The federal tax credit for solar is supposed to lower at the end of this year. That means going solar in the next couple of months will ensure homeowners save the maximum amount, while next year those savings may decrease.”

Currently, the federal tax credit for solar installations and other renewable energy systems is at 26%. That number is set to drop to 22% in 2023.

The co-op has 35 members currently signed up.

A free virtual information meeting is planned for Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or the upcoming information session at the co-op web page solarunitedneighbors.org/naz2022.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

