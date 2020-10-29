Society backs out of Riordan Mansion funding, state parks to continue operations

After two meetings, the Arizona Historical Society parted ways with agreements supporting three separate historic Arizona sites, citing the pandemic and cuts to the agency.
The decision created uncertainty for the future of all three sites: Tucson's Historic Fort Lowell and Wells Fargo Downtown History Museum, and Flagstaff's Riordan Mansion Historic State Park.
However, in Riordan's case, the Arizona State Parks and Trails has decided to take responsibility for all of Riordan Mansion Historic State Park's expenses going forward.
Michelle Thompson, spokeswoman for the state parks agency, said it was disappointed about the society's decision but understands the park's importance to the Flagstaff community.
"We will assume operations of the park," Thompson said via email. "Our goal is to reopen the park to the public with COVID precautions in place."
Riordan Mansion was first built in 1904 on Tim and Michael Riordan's 54-acre parcel of undeveloped land. The house has become enveloped by modern life over the years, including a Northern Arizona University-owned parking garage, an apartment complex and a shopping center.
Riordan Mansion has continued to entice thousands of cultural tourists, bringing money into the community. The home is valued for its American Arts and Craft style and its ability to tell the story of Flagstaff's establishment as the county seat. Experts describe it as a key to the city's past.
The society's Board of Directors took two meetings to make the decision to drop the three sites. Community members from Tucson and Flagstaff chided the society for what they felt was a lack of transparency and communication about the action. Some members of the society's board vehemently opposed the idea that they had failed to be communicative.
The Riordan Action Network (RAN), a collective of Flagstaff residents that supports the preservation of Riordan Mansion, expressed their belief that the park would survive with or without the society during the public comment section of the meeting. Charlotte Madden, president of the Northern Arizona Pioneer Historical Society that oversees the RAN, said she was excited that Arizona State Parks and Trails announced their continued support of the home.
RAN was set up in response to the Arizona State Parks and Trails' decision to cut Riordan's park from their budget after the Great Recession. In 2010, Arizona Historical Society formed a joint agreement with the state park agency to fund the operations at the park while the state agency maintained ownership until backing out last week.
Madden expected RAN to continue to support the mansion well into the future.
"I think it's a good thing," Madden said. "Both agencies recognize the value of it, that it is definitely a gem. It's a real treasure for Flagstaff and the whole state."
'Political hot potato'
The board's vote to step out of the three agreements was nearly unanimous.
Only one board member voted to stay in the agreement for the Historic Fort Lowell. As per the original agreement, the society voted to provide a 30-day notice that it plans to nullify its agreement with Arizona State Parks and Trails.
The board did not spend much time discussing ways they could stay in the agreement, although some community members still asked for delays and for the society's continued support. Much of the discussion revolved around how the news was or was not delivered.
In response to allegations that the board did not communicate its intentions, many board members felt the agency had been very clear. Linda Whittaker, president of the board, said there were many signs of the board's intentions.
In her mind, the park agency should have been aware of their intent months ago when the society modified the current length of the Riordan agreement, which normally lasts more than a year, to end in December 2020. The society's board said it also directly informed Arizona State Parks and Trails about their intention.
Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails, spoke during the public comments and said RAN first notified the agency about the executive committee discussion agenda item before their last meeting.
"To my knowledge, myself and staff were not aware the board was considering this action until that came up," Broscheid said.
Board member Tom Foster said he was "bewildered" by what he was hearing from the community, in terms of a lack of communication.
"If there was a hint in the wind, with any of the agencies, why didn't they contact AHS, saying here we are, how can we make this better? How can we survive better?" Foster said.
The board also said they went as far as reaching out to partners like the City of Flagstaff to indicate that Riordan was in need of support.
"This is a political hot potato currently in Flagstaff," Whitaker said. "Members of the city council and the city manager are not returning calls. They are probably holding their breath until after an election. We can't have a meaningful conversations with ourselves. It's critical for entities to come to the table."
The Arizona Daily Sun reached out to Jessica Drum, spokeswoman for the City of Flagstaff, who said she was unable to find any record of a letter or a phone call, although she couldn't say from her perspective whether communication was or was not sent.
"We're not aware of the request at this point," Drum said.
Going forward
Arizona State Parks and Trails expects to have any piece of Riordan property returned to it prior to the agreement's termination.
Thompson said the agency did not expect a repeat of what happened almost a decade ago when the society had to step in to save the park, citing the well documented increase of public park visitation that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Arizona State Parks and Trails is in a much better financial situation than it was in 2010. Unlike the past, we are not currently facing any major fund sweeps and visitation to state parks throughout the state is increasing," Thompson said. "We have worked with the Governor's office to ensure flexibility in using our existing funding sources to manage this additional park."
Thompson said the park agency is creating an action plan at the moment that involves reopening the park in the near future. The plan includes goals to ensure collections are safe and protected. The agency plans to inventory, clean and update supplies while also implementing pandemic modifications. Thompson also said the agency might need to conduct training for new staff.
"We will continue to work closely with the Riordan Action Network, the Governor's office, our Board and the Flagstaff community in the coming weeks to create an action plan to move forward," Thompson said.
Since the March closure, the park has needed some upgrades that Riordan Action Network helped pay for, including replacing two cellar doors.
Bob McPherson, great-grandson of Tim Riordan, said he liked the idea of the property's management returning to the hands of the state park agency. The family first donated the home in the 1980s.
"I think from what I've heard, it's good news, and in a better position," McPherson said. "I'm looking forward to coming and going on a tour."
