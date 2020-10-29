Society backs out of Riordan Mansion funding, state parks to continue operations

"To my knowledge, myself and staff were not aware the board was considering this action until that came up," Broscheid said.

Board member Tom Foster said he was "bewildered" by what he was hearing from the community, in terms of a lack of communication.

"If there was a hint in the wind, with any of the agencies, why didn't they contact AHS, saying here we are, how can we make this better? How can we survive better?" Foster said.

The board also said they went as far as reaching out to partners like the City of Flagstaff to indicate that Riordan was in need of support.

"This is a political hot potato currently in Flagstaff," Whitaker said. "Members of the city council and the city manager are not returning calls. They are probably holding their breath until after an election. We can't have a meaningful conversations with ourselves. It's critical for entities to come to the table."

The Arizona Daily Sun reached out to Jessica Drum, spokeswoman for the City of Flagstaff, who said she was unable to find any record of a letter or a phone call, although she couldn't say from her perspective whether communication was or was not sent.

"We're not aware of the request at this point," Drum said.