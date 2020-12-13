Social media shopping: The new rules of retail in Flagstaff

Social media had once only been a hub for conversation, sharing funny cat videos and posting food pictures. But recently, the world of social media has also become a space for selling and buying products with a few clicks of a screen. Not all businesses require a physical shop anymore, as online businesses are popping up everywhere.
Cari Chamberlain, owner of Junipine Platter Co., began her Instagram-centric business when her 1-year-old daughter, nicknamed Juni, became obsessed with cheese. Chamberlain said because of this obsession, their fridge contents, grocery lists and dinner menus reflected her daughter’s new favorite.
“I would quickly whip up a charcuterie board with whatever ingredients we had at the ready,” Chamberlain said. “The real challenge came in making the platters look amazing despite the pre-sliced cheddar and Triscuits. It was a fun challenge, and it quickly turned into catering a few events for friends.”
Now, Chamberlain has a business revolved around making charcuterie boards, or cheese platters, on pine boards. She said the boards are made by her father-in-law, who is a carpenter. The pine material is a nod to Flagstaff and its location in the largest ponderosa pine forest in the world.
Chamberlain has never considered moving her business to a brick and mortar store because of the flexibility it gives her as a stay-at-home mother. She said she appreciates being able to complete orders, post to social media and communicate with customers while wearing her “mom hat.”
“Social media is the driving force behind my business,” Chamberlain said. “Most of my customers find me on Instagram or Facebook, with the occasional referral. My very first gig came to me after posting a photo of a last-minute charcuterie board I threw together that I'd posted on my personal Instagram page. With nearly 100% of my business finding me on social media, it's where I've chosen to invest my time in terms of marketing.”
Much like Chamberlain, Jake’s Tie Dye owner Jake Patch hosts his business solely online. He began his virtual business after getting into the hobby of tie dyeing with his siblings at the age of 14. After their obsession died out, he revisited the hobby during his senior year of high school when he opened his online shop.
Patch said he has kept his business online because it is cost-efficient and convenient for him, and the fact that anyone can be a customer, not only those who find the physical store. He said social media plays a part in connecting with his customers and giving them a peek into his personality and process.
“I like to make it really personal and not try to act too professional, because that’s not me,” Patch said. “I post Instagram stories about what I’m thinking for an upcoming collection, sneak peeks at new designs and products, and behind the scenes of how I make tie dye. People find my shop and then find my Instagram and realize it’s just me making and shipping product.
"My opinion about the best way to utilize Instagram to sell product is to let the people see you -- your ideas, your thoughts, your face, your flaws and fails and your process.”
Patch said COVID-19 had unexpectedly boosted his business between the months of April and July. While there had been issues with shipping delays due to the virus, he said being an online marketplace was important to his business’ survival.
“People had little else to do while stuck at home, so they shopped online,” Patch said. “The explosion that was April to July was unexpected and so insane. I think that being an online store in the most ridiculous and unexpected year has been such a blessing. So many brick and mortar businesses had to close their doors because people were not allowed outside of their homes. It’s gut-wrenching to think of how many people just like me had their lives crushed by this pandemic.”
Debbie Kay Thomas, CEO of Soul Tender Wellness LLC, started her online business after she was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and began her journey of healing it naturally. Thomas said she began making her own products when she couldn’t find any on the internet that weren’t filled with harmful chemicals. She developed 12 products and began selling them online. She had considered opening a brick and mortar store, but the price range of downtown Flagstaff shops were out of range and would result in raised prices.
“I actually love having an online business because of the flexibility,” Thomas said. “I enjoy the customer service aspect as far as packaging our products with bright, beautiful tissue paper and our added touch of extra samples in each package that is shipped out. Having an online store during COVID, it has been very convenient as well because people have become so much more focused on shopping online due to staying at home. I find you can still be very in touch and personal with each of your customers even though you do not have a brick and mortar store.”
Thomas said the use of social media is important to stay connected to her customers and to hear their feedback. She said she is thankful to be able to run her business online so she can focus on spending time with her three college-aged children.
