Social media shopping: The new rules of retail in Flagstaff

"My opinion about the best way to utilize Instagram to sell product is to let the people see you -- your ideas, your thoughts, your face, your flaws and fails and your process.”

Patch said COVID-19 had unexpectedly boosted his business between the months of April and July. While there had been issues with shipping delays due to the virus, he said being an online marketplace was important to his business’ survival.

“People had little else to do while stuck at home, so they shopped online,” Patch said. “The explosion that was April to July was unexpected and so insane. I think that being an online store in the most ridiculous and unexpected year has been such a blessing. So many brick and mortar businesses had to close their doors because people were not allowed outside of their homes. It’s gut-wrenching to think of how many people just like me had their lives crushed by this pandemic.”