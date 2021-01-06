Snowplay aftermath in Flagstaff: Not much snow, not much trash

Sommer reports that crowds of cars did descend upon the soft shoulders of Highway 180, especially Crowley Pit and the south end of FR 151, but — brace yourself — the visitors seemed to have picked up after themselves.

“It’s actually in pretty reasonable shape,” Sommer said. “(Visitation) has been on par with what we’d generally see with the snow we’ve had.”

All of which raises the philosophical question: If a tourist sleds in the forest, and there’s no trash left behind, did it really happen?

Sommer and Maggie Twomey, the city’s sustainability event coordinator, both credit the dumpsters that the city’s sanitation department put at strategic popular snowplay spots in preparation for the winter onslaught.

“It’s not that there’s not trash, but it seems so far it hasn’t been at the levels of years past,” Sommer said. “The dumpsters are giving people someplace to put it. Our overall message remains that if you aren’t at a fee area, where we provide those facilities, that you’re expected to bring out what you brought in. I know that with the pandemic, people are going outside more, but I’ve also noticed an uptick in folks wanting to help keep the areas clean. So that’s great to see.”