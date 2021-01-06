Snowplay aftermath in Flagstaff: Not much snow, not much trash

On Monday, the hangover day after that long New Year’s holiday weekend, you would expect to find touristic detritus strewn all along Flagstaff’s popular snowplay locales, such as off of Highway 180 and the hill atop the corner of Lone Tree Road and Powell Boulevard.
Shards of plastic sledding in garish hues. The sleds themselves. Sales tags from mittens and scarves. The mittens and scarves themselves. And, in these pandemic times, discarded face masks.
Yet, when a hearty band of volunteer Flagstaffians gathered Monday afternoon, first at the top of Lone Tree and then later at a pullout off 180 east of Snowbowl Road, for the third annual post-holiday clean-up effort sponsored by the city’s sustainability office, they were pleasantly surprised.
Not much trash.
The ostensible reason? Not much snow.
It had been a week since a storm dumped anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow on Flagstaff, and the unseasonable mild weather and patchy snow on the hillsides since perhaps deterred the tourists from the Valley and beyond from their ritual of descending on our roadsides to frolic in that cold and icy foreign substance to Phoenicians.
That’s not necessarily so, said Matt Sommer, volunteer coordinator for the Forest Service’s Flagstaff Ranger Station.
Sommer reports that crowds of cars did descend upon the soft shoulders of Highway 180, especially Crowley Pit and the south end of FR 151, but — brace yourself — the visitors seemed to have picked up after themselves.
“It’s actually in pretty reasonable shape,” Sommer said. “(Visitation) has been on par with what we’d generally see with the snow we’ve had.”
All of which raises the philosophical question: If a tourist sleds in the forest, and there’s no trash left behind, did it really happen?
Sommer and Maggie Twomey, the city’s sustainability event coordinator, both credit the dumpsters that the city’s sanitation department put at strategic popular snowplay spots in preparation for the winter onslaught.
“It’s not that there’s not trash, but it seems so far it hasn’t been at the levels of years past,” Sommer said. “The dumpsters are giving people someplace to put it. Our overall message remains that if you aren’t at a fee area, where we provide those facilities, that you’re expected to bring out what you brought in. I know that with the pandemic, people are going outside more, but I’ve also noticed an uptick in folks wanting to help keep the areas clean. So that’s great to see.”
Twomey said the city has made a concerted effort the past three years to keep the most popular hangouts spruced up, as an example to visitors of what’s to be expected.
As she addressed the volunteer group atop Lone Tree Hill on Monday, with buckets, trash pickers and disposable gloves at the ready, Twomey expressed happiness that there wasn’t much work to be done.
“A clean environment fosters clean behavior,” she said. “So if you can keep the environment clean, people are much less likely to litter. This means our work over the past three years has paid off.”
Indeed, Lone Tree hill not only was devoid of snow — save a few stubborn fist-size patches hanging on here and there — but mostly devoid of trash.
Still, the group of six made a sweep of the area and, like archeologists at a dig site, did uncover remnants from either last week, or given the lack of snow recently, last winter.
Volunteer Kathy Flaccus speared spray bits of paper and gathered discarded Raising Cane’s takeout containers, but she had to go looking hard for stuff to fill her bucket. At one point, Flaccus yelled across the field to Twomey, “We shouldn’t be sad there’s no trash to pick up. I want to be useful, but I’m so happy there’s no trash.”
Before veteran trash volunteer Gretchen Wilce lit out for the outer reaches of the trail and hillside, she regaled the group with the horror of one of her previous trash pickup assignments, near the Walmart on Huntington Drive. Volunteers seem to enjoy recounting items speared on their rounds.
“Three heavy bags full of masks and surgical gloves,” she said. “I expected to be picking up the little liquor bottles. You see those everywhere but, no, it was trash from the people who had to wear that stupid stuff and threw it out the window after they left (the store). I guess that’s how they felt about keeping people safe.”
No such horrors on this day. Somebody found a discarded Eddie Bauer rewards card, a gnarled pair of black cotton mittens and crumpled plastic water bottles, the bane of environmentalists everywhere. Twomey bent to retrieve a 4-inch piece of paper, turned it over and saw it was the sticker for a sled called “White Lightning.”
“This is the other thing we always pick up besides pieces of sleds,” she said.
Before the group packed up and headed to the day's second site, off of 180, somebody unearthed a painted rock. On one side was an elaborate black-and-yellow design, and the other side was the inscription, “Help me travel the world. Post a photo somewhere new,” then gave an Instagram address.
That one was a keeper.