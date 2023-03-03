Weeks of heavy snowfall in Flagstaff have disrupted school and work schedules, traffic, and, most recently, city infrastructure projects.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, city staff reported that certain aspects of city flood control projects have been delayed due to weather. Fortunately, city staff expects that the delays should not have a substantial impact on overall project timelines.

The impacted projects include ongoing infrastructure in the Spruce Wash flood corridor, the Highway 180 culvert redesign and the dredging of Frances Short Pond, which was drained to act as a detention basin for floodwaters in the Rio De Flag.

Despite a quiet monsoon season in 2022, the Spruce Wash food corridor is still in need of work.

“New hydrology modeling does indicate that we still have an elevated flood risks,” said city stormwater manager Ed Schenk. “Even with some of the watershed recovery there is still a very large flood risk for the Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods.”

The city is currently pursuing a suite of seven projects — funded by $26 million in bonds made available by the passage of Proposition 441 — to further mitigate flood risk in Spruce Wash. Projects, which include a reconstruction of Grandview Avenue and upsizing of conveyances in the area, are currently in the design phase.

This phase requires substantial survey work.

“Survey and geotech was underway,” said Scott Overton, the city public works director. “Then we got bombarded with snow. They continue to work but frankly, they have been slowed.”

While ground surveys are slowed by the snowfall, Overton explained that the city is using LiDAR laser technology to peer through the snowpack and continue survey work where possible. He also noted that staff has selected a construction manager at risk, and is in the process of finalizing negotiations.

“With the warmer temps that we do expect in March, we think we're going to make some progress pretty quickly,” Overton said. “Teams will be ready as soon as they can get into the field.”

The Highway 180 culvert project is in a similar position. Engineering teams have submitted 30% design plans for review, and Schenk said they are hoping to move through the rest of the design process “pretty quickly.”

However, the complexity of the project, including the need for property acquisition, and the potential for “snags” with cooperating partners like the Arizona Department of Transportation, makes a definitive timeline difficult to identify. Lasting snowpack is just one more variable in the mix.

Down at Frances Short Pond, dredging of post-flood sediment is on hold due to the snowpack and expected spring runoff.

“We do have a large snowwater equivalent up on the Peaks, which means we do expect an extended spring runoff coming through here,” Schenk said.

Currently, Arizona SNOTEL data shows that snowpack on the San Francisco Peaks is equivalent to 29.4 inches of rain.

When that water starts to move through the Rio De Flag, it will make it “difficult to do a dredge operation in and in-line basin such as Frances Short Pond.” Schenk said. “We will assess in the coming months.”

Despite the reality of the snow-induced delays, Schenk estimates that in the full scheme of the projects, these delays will amount to “a blip” more than a serious interruption.

“We have about a three-year timeline for the Spruce Wash bonded projects -- which is extremely fast,” Schenk said. “And we are trying to start, if possible, on Highway 180 this summer -- if possible before monsoons.”

“When [work] will resume will just really be dependent on the weather, if it warms up quickly or not,” he added. “Definitely this spring will be a very active spring for all of us.”