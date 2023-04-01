Arizona Snowbowl is set to make history this April as it will have the longest operating season in its history, according to a press release. Thanks to 386 inches of snowfall season to date and its third snowiest season since '91-'92, Snowbowl will be open daily for the first time ever through April.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of fun events, themed weeks and more.

“This is an incredible milestone for skiers and snowboarders in Arizona,” said General Manager Rob Linde. “We’re extremely proud that we can provide our guests with the freedom to ski and offer 172 days of riding this season."

For those looking to experience the beautiful spring conditions, Snowbowl will offer lift tickets, rentals, and group lessons starting at $19 each. Additionally, every adult ticket purchased online at snowbowl.ski and in advance will include a $10 resort credit to use upon your visit.

Free Power Kids season passes are also available for children 12 & younger and for those looking to try skiing or riding for the first time, Snowbowl is offering a free first-time beginner lesson to ages 13 and older with any ticket purchase or season pass.

In addition to increased days on the slopes this April, Arizona Snowbowl will also host several fun events throughout the end of the season. Guests can look forward to themed weeks like Retro Week and Tropical Week, complete with live music, contests, and giveaways.

Visit Snowbowl.ski for more information.