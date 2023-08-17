Snowbowl Road will close from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to accommodate the annual Climb to Conquer Cancer.

While Snowbowl Road will remain open before and after the seven-hour closure window, drivers are asked to remain alert and cautious. Event coordinators and sponsors will be using the road to initiate event setup in the days leading up to the event.

Snowbowl staff will provide parking support for event participants at the base of Snowbowl Road (at the intersection of Fort Valley Road) and will work to redirect traffic until the event ends and the road opens.

Popular trails in the area will remain open despite the road closure, and Arizona Snowbowl employees will be working to assist motorists with parking and to answer any questions about the closure.

Forest visitors wishing to avoid the closure are encouraged to visit the Coconino National Forest’s website to search for alternate trail locations, such as those located within the Fort Valley Trail System.

While Snowbowl Road will remain closed to motorized vehicles during the event, forest visitors are welcome to walk up Snowbowl Road during the closure period to gain access to the Humphrey’s Trail trailhead.