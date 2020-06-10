Snowbowl resort reopens for the summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arizona Snowbowl announced the resort will reopen next week for summer chairlift rides starting on Friday, June 19.

The resort had closed, along with hundreds of other businesses in March amid early days of the COVID-19 pandemic but now, General Manager of Arizona Snowbowl Rob Linde said the facility has new health and safety procedures in place.

“As we look forward to the official start of summer, we’re excited to offer Arizonans a way to get out of the house, have fun and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in a safe, open environment,“ said Linde. “Our reopening plan was designed with COVID-19 in mind, and includes considerations for social distancing, capacity management, and reduced contact to provide a safe and fun experience for all guests.”

The resort is offering rides on the high-speed Grand Canyon Express lift.

The 34-year-old Agassiz lift had previously shuttled riders during the summer months but is being replaced by a new combination lift featuring chairs interspersed with gondola cabins.