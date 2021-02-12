Snowbowl crowds prompt mixed opinions on COVID-19 safety

But the lack of compliance is a real worry for some local healthcare workers who are seeing the effects of the virus firsthand.

A Flagstaff nurse who works closely with COVID-19 positive patients said she was shocked when she recently went up to ski. The nurse, who wanted to remain anonymous because of the hospital’s policies on speaking to the media, said she was “frustrated” by the actions of other guests.

The nurse said that in her view there was essentially no enforcement of policies such as mask wearing and social distancing, and that was hard to stomach giving what she sees every shift at work.

Northern Arizona tribal communities have been especially impacted by the virus, and the nurse said she worries places such as Snowbowl are places the virus is spreading in northern Arizona.

“The [Flagstaff] community is a huge resource for the reservations. That's a concern I have. The reservation has done such an exceptional job of lowering their numbers. This behavior is kind of an insult,” the nurse said. “These people are, you know, going up to Snowbowl, they're drinking in line, they're smoking cigarettes in line and they're refusing to wear their masks.”