Snowbowl and Chamber of Commerce provide economic relief to outdoor business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arizona Snowbowl and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce are accepting applications for small business relief grants.

“COVID-19 has created new challenges for everyone, including all of us at Snowbowl,” said Rob Linde, General Manager of Arizona Snowbowl. “As a part of our continued commitment to the local community, it was important for us to find a way to give back during these difficult times.”

The application period began last week. Snowbowl Marketing Coordinator Li Cui said the applicants will be reviewed by a committee before money is distributed.

The program is meant to provide assistance to local businesses which focus on the tourism economy and outdoor recreation locally and which have suffered during the pandemic, according to a media release.

The grants will provide eight $7,500 grants to qualifying small businesses with the money donated from Snowbowl. The resort is donating a portion of its season pass sales in order to fund the grants.