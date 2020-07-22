Snowbowl and Chamber of Commerce provide economic relief to outdoor business

Arizona Snowbowl and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce are accepting applications for small business relief grants.
“COVID-19 has created new challenges for everyone, including all of us at Snowbowl,” said Rob Linde, General Manager of Arizona Snowbowl. “As a part of our continued commitment to the local community, it was important for us to find a way to give back during these difficult times.”
The application period began last week. Snowbowl Marketing Coordinator Li Cui said the applicants will be reviewed by a committee before money is distributed.
The program is meant to provide assistance to local businesses which focus on the tourism economy and outdoor recreation locally and which have suffered during the pandemic, according to a media release.
The grants will provide eight $7,500 grants to qualifying small businesses with the money donated from Snowbowl. The resort is donating a portion of its season pass sales in order to fund the grants.
“Since 1891 the Greater Flagstaff Chamber has been helping businesses be successful. This grant program which partners two legendary private sector partners, will elevate the opportunity for many businesses to succeed. We’re thrilled to spread this great impact with Arizona Snowbowl,” said Julie Pastrick, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Flagstaff Chamber.
In April, the ski resort pledged to donate 1% of its initial season pass sales through May 29 to local small businesses affected by COVID-19. During the sale, Snowbowl raised $30,000 which was matched by the resort’s owner James Coleman’s charitable foundation, according to the release.
To qualify, businesses had to have 25 or fewer employees on current payroll, be located in the Flagstaff metro area, and have not received assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
