While there are blue skies over northern Arizona (for now), the lasting risk associated with heavy snowfall persists in Flagstaff. Multiple roofs across the city have collapsed in the days following the last round of snow.

As of Monday, four residences and one commercial property experienced roof collapse, according to City of Flagstaff officials.

“Residential doesn't necessarily mean the main home,” said city public affairs director Sarah Langley. “A lot of those are garages, either separated or attached.”

That was the case for Doug Gray, a resident of Continental Country Club whose garage caved in on Friday. He described the collapse as a “violent scene.”

“The garage is destroyed,” Gray said. “It also destroyed a wall in the garage that adjoins the kitchen. According to the fire department, that wall is pretty much toast.”

The house, which was built in the mid-1980s, is Gray’s primary residence, but this winter Gray was down in Phoenix. He said he was aware of the hazards of snow accumulation in Flagstaff — including the potential for ice dams — and had begun lining up a contractor for snow removal, but had to wait for the passage of the last storm.

“I was going to call him that morning,” Gray said, “when my neighbor called me telling me about the roof collapse and sent me a picture.”

Thankfully, Gray said, no one was hurt. There were also no vehicles in the garage — damage to which could have compounded the costs of the incident. As it currently stands, Gray is unsure what the full cost of repairing his house will be, but he’s hopeful his homeowner’s insurance will kick in the majority.

According to National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Brian Klimowski, snow loads weigh about five pounds per square foot for every inch of liquid.

“In this last storm, we had about two inches of liquid, which is another 10 pounds per square foot that in some cases is compounded by much of the snow that fell earlier in this cycle,” Klimowski said. “And perhaps even from the snow that fell in January.”

Klimowski recommended that anyone unsure about the structural integrity of their roof be sure to address loaded snow. While the NWS forecast calls for normal temperatures that are likely to assist in snow melt, there is a small chance of precipitation on Saturday.

The City and Coconino County have also established a joint information line to assist with those burdened under roof snow. Residents who see signs of overburdened rooftops — such as sagging ceilings, popping and cracking sounds, severe roof leaks, or excessive accumulation of water at non-drainage points — can receive helpful information by calling 928-679-8525.