Snow-covered shutout: Flagstaff girls soccer advances to 4A state tourney semifinal with win over Sahuarita

Nothing like snow, cold and wind in March to make a girls soccer postseason match a bit more interesting.
The snow fell most of the match. The Flagstaff High School grounds crew plowed the turf field whenever it got a second to do so, making sure the lines were as visible as possible. All that combined still didn't seem to bother the Eagles all that much.
The fourth-seeded Eagles advance to the 4A Conference state semifinals courtesy of a 4-0 win over No. 12-seeded Sahuarita Saturday during a blustery afternoon match.
Just a normal match with some nice soccer weather for the Eagles. Plus, a solid home-turf advantage.
"I loved it; I thought it was a great soccer environment," Eagles head coach Holly Jones said. "I think it provided an additional challenge for our players and they stepped up and enjoyed the game, for sure. ... I definitely think it is an advantage. I think we know how the ball skips and how you have to play the ball with a little more pace when the snow sticks to it. I definitely think it was too our advantage."
The turf was slick, and Eagles players were doing all they could to stay warm and loose -- moving around constantly, and Eagles goalkeeper Lianna Albert and Jones were getting work at halftime to keep Albert ready in case the visiting Mustangs make a run.
The slickness and tough handling was evident immediately when Albert almost let the very first shot on goal slide past her, as she took a second to adjust to her wet gloves and the wet ball.
"I think for us it was about keeping that focus," Jones said. "I think they adjusted well, had high energy. I really liked our physicality to run through the snow, other players and everything and keep the ball in front of us. For Lianna, whenever it is a slick ball, wet gloves, you kinda want to give her as many reps as possible so the she can have that experience when the ball does jump on her."
Maybe the snow and cold bothered the Tucson-based team or the Eagles simply had the right game plan going as the home team netted its second shutout win of the state tournament.
Flagstaff opened the scoring off a Morgan Caslin goal just over seven minutes into the match. Caslin lined up her shot from the right corner of the box and caught the Mustangs keeper for the score.
She scored again after a strong push by teammate Cici Garcia, who found Caslin near the net for a short score with 18 minutes on the first-half clock. Garcia, just under four minutes later, found the back of the net herself to put Flagstaff up 3-0 with around 14 minutes left in the opening half.
The Eagles went scoreless for the next 40 or so minutes until Kate Bouck capped off the win with a late score.
New-look run
In two state tournament matches the defending state champs have a 12-0 differential, much different than the run of close calls from a season ago when they won all four of their state tournament matches in either extra minutes or penalty kicks.
There is a bit of a reason for that, too. The Eagles want to make a statement that they are still the defending champs and a dangerous team.
"I think we wanted to come out and wanted to make a statement," Jones said. "We definitely have done so."
Flagstaff advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Eagles will take on Grand Canyon Eegion rival Prescott, the top seed in the 4A, Wednesday at a to-be-determined location.
The last time the two met the Badgers beat the Eagles 1-0 at Flagstaff High School in a match Jones called a wild and fun one. Safe to assume the two could be locked in another tight one come Wednesday.
