Snow-covered shutout: Flagstaff girls soccer advances to 4A state tourney semifinal with win over Sahuarita

The slickness and tough handling was evident immediately when Albert almost let the very first shot on goal slide past her, as she took a second to adjust to her wet gloves and the wet ball.

"I think for us it was about keeping that focus," Jones said. "I think they adjusted well, had high energy. I really liked our physicality to run through the snow, other players and everything and keep the ball in front of us. For Lianna, whenever it is a slick ball, wet gloves, you kinda want to give her as many reps as possible so the she can have that experience when the ball does jump on her."

Maybe the snow and cold bothered the Tucson-based team or the Eagles simply had the right game plan going as the home team netted its second shutout win of the state tournament.

Flagstaff opened the scoring off a Morgan Caslin goal just over seven minutes into the match. Caslin lined up her shot from the right corner of the box and caught the Mustangs keeper for the score.

She scored again after a strong push by teammate Cici Garcia, who found Caslin near the net for a short score with 18 minutes on the first-half clock. Garcia, just under four minutes later, found the back of the net herself to put Flagstaff up 3-0 with around 14 minutes left in the opening half.