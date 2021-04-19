Sniffing out a new trail in Camp Verde

Which way you start the loop depends on your preferences.

If you like to ease into things, go east. It’s easier to find the official start of the trail, and it’s flat for more than a mile as the trail wends its way around the equestrian center and follows a dry creek up into the White Mountains, where the climbing to the ridgeline begins.

If you want to face the challenges immediately — and that includes the tricky task of finding the trailhead — go west. Actually, it’s more north than west. Once you find the trailhead, you start climbing right away. You ascend 487 feet in the first two miles, during which you get great views of the Verde Valley from several vantages points, as well as a look down on the horses prancing at the equestrian center.

The trail is, by the way, open to equestrians. And, by the looks of things (namely, “road apples” left behind), horse types are using the trail, too. That is, they traverse all but the final mile (coming from the east) or the first mile (coming west), because it’s a steep, rocky singletrack. Great for other trail users, somewhat dangerous for equines. In fact, there’s a helpful sign before the climbing begins in earnest saying, “Equestrians Not Recommended.”