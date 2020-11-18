Smiles 4 Sick Children wants to turn your mulligan into a miracle

He said he's gotten around 13,000 found golf balls from Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff over the last two years alone.

“Every course, every year, I get more and more and more," said Billideau, who spends his winters living in Anthem and stays in Flagstaff for the summers.

Around this time every year, Billideau will get the money from found ball donations and other forms of donations, purchase toys that the children's hospital recommends will work best for the kids, and then he and volunteers will begin the "Loading and Delivery" event. Along with the volunteers, he takes the toys to PCH the Saturday before Christmas, giving time for the workers there to place them in PCH's Toyland.

Billideau said around 125 volunteers help him with the yearly task of taking the toys to PCH, adding that they try to get young people involved in the effort as much as possible.

“And we want them to see the power of giving back, what philanthropy is all about," Billideau said.

Billideau, now retired after years of owning Northland Publishing and Canyon Lands Publications, decided he wanted to give back after finding a way to make the best out of a bad scenario. In 1992, Billideau struck and killed with his vehicle a young girl in Flagstaff who entered a busy intersection.