Small Business Administration touts Paycheck Protection Program success during Flagstaff listening tour

Touting the success of the Paycheck Protection Program, officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration toured several Flagstaff businesses on Wednesday.
The officials made stops at Proper Meats and Provisions, Lowell Observatory, Northland-Rural Therapy Associates and Aspen Veterinary Clinic, all part of a listening tour to hear how the program worked for businesses and what challenges businesses encountered.
By the time the second phase of the program ended in early August, it had provided over $500 billion through 5.2 million loans to businesses across the country, many of which may be forgiven.
Even so, $130 billion remaining in the program is ready for a potential phase three of the program should Congress give the OK.
“So the question is, are there more businesses that need it and, because it was supposed to be a temporary fix and [the pandemic] is going longer, are there businesses that might need a second bite at the apple?” Michael Vallante, associate administrator for the SBA Office of Field Operations, said during the visit to Northland Therapy -- which provides therapy services to children and families with special needs and learning disabilities.
Vallante said because the crisis has gone on for much longer than anticipated, it's likely a third infusion of money to businesses could be necessary.
The U.S. economy has been improving somewhat, with decreases in the unemployment rate, but long-term effects of the crisis remain, Vallante said. And that's without considering the possibility of new outbreaks of COVID-19 forcing additional shutdowns.
“You know, the one quick shot of infusion was good, but [small businesses] are going to need something that's more sustained to get them adjusted to the new way they do businesses,” Vallante said.
When and if that occurs, the lessons learned when putting in place the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year should mean a more smooth process for business owners, Vallante said. For example, Vallante said while small and local banks and credit unions really stepped up to provide loans to their communities, larger institutions were slower on the uptake.
The program has also received criticism for the amount of money that ended up with large corporations that had not been significantly impacted by the pandemic, and for some instances of fraud.
Northland-Rural Therapy Associates co-owner Tom Cosner said they received about $300,000 during the second phase of the program, with over 90% of that money being used to continue paying their 40 employees.
“That definitely was a huge, huge relief for us. And we were able to continue paying people probably longer than we would have initially intended,” Cosner said, adding that because they work with schools, the summer months are already slow.
Much of their business is done with schools and across the county and tribal lands. As the pandemic began, that business disappeared. Now, as school begins, Cosner said they have seen about 50% of that business return.
Cosner said they got their loan, which they are now hoping to get forgiven, through Chase Bank.
Listening tours such as the visit to Flagstaff will also help any future efforts, said Office of Rural Affairs and Regional Administrator Daniel Nordberg.
Their Flagstaff listening tour is no anomaly either, Nordberg said. Across the country, SBA officials are visiting cities and touring businesses to hear from those who received loans.
And Nordberg emphasized the achievement that the Paycheck Protection Program represented.
“Within just a matter of days, this multi-billion dollar loan program was up and running. This was done under the leadership of the Trump administration, in partnership with the leadership of the Congress, to help small businesses across this country retain their employees so that they can continue to serve the communities that they're integrally part of,” Nordberg said. “It is not an overstatement to say this is the most consequential economic rescue recovery package that the Congress has ever done.”
