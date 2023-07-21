Slayton Ranch Road has been repaired and reopened to traffic after a crossing over the Rio de Flag washed out under a school bus in March.

The repair cost the county $552,000 and took less than four months to complete.

According to Coconino County Public Works the Rio De Flag Crossing Improvement Project did more than just restore the roadway. It took into account the possibility that the Rio will fill again and that water might challenge drainage infrastructure in the area.

“I’m really proud of the team effort that made this project a success,” said Christopher Tressler, the Public Works director and county engineer. “Although the washout was certainly unfortunate, it did provide us with a great opportunity to work together to analyze what happened and then expedite construction of a better crossing for residents.”

The new crossing includes a 4’x12’ cast-in-place concrete arch structure under Slayton Ranch Road along with headwalls, and water inlet and outlet protection. The arch structure was chosen based on hydrological analysis, as the best candidate to provide optimal drainage and accommodate heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

According to Coconino County officials, the project is “substantially completed,” but permanent guardrails still need to be installed. In the meantime, temporary guardrails will remain in place.

“I’d like to thank everyone in the neighborhood for their patience during this project,” said District 4 Supervisor Judy Begay, whose district includes the Slayton Ranch Road area. “Construction is rarely convenient, but I think we can agree that this beautiful new crossing was worth the wait. I’d also like to thank the construction crews for all of their hard work, which was necessary to complete this project as soon as possible.”

For more information about this project, Public Works can be contacted at 928-679-8300.