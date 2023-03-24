At around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, a Flagstaff Unified School District School bus was on its way to pick up students when Slayton Ranch Road collapsed.

The bus driver told the Arizona Daily Sun she was just a few yards away from the very first stop, driving slowly over the icy Doney Park road. She felt the rear end of the bus drop and was immediately startled.

There were no children on board, and the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle. The road beneath the rear wheels started to crumble away, leaving about a foot of the bus’s frame to hold it on the remaining pavement on the north side of Slayton Ranch Road.

As the water rushed by, it continued to erode the pavement, and large chunks broke off into a stream traveling west under the bus, to barrel through a white fence, corral panels, and still more Doney Park property downstream.

Dave Fritzche lives on Slayton Ranch Road and said he’d seen the road take on water on Thursday night.

“The water was running over the road, and cutting it out, then it slowly ate it away,” he said.

Fritzche’s property was beginning to waterlog, and his family was out at 9 p.m. Thursday putting up sandbags. When he saw the water change course, he noticed the road collapse and the stranded bus.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and set up cones to restrict access to the area.

Deputy Chris Smolinski told the Arizona Daily Sun that the road has been closed except to local traffic. However, he said, there are multiple routes out to Townsend-Winona and Flagstaff proper from both sides of the broken roadway. According to a county release, residents on the north side of the wash may use Neptune Road to access Silver Saddle Road, while residents on the south side of the wash should use Townsend-Winona Road.

A crew from Jett Towing arrived to help free the stranded bus, speculating that the vehicle might be totaled as a result of damage to the axle from impact with the remaining road. They told the Daily Sun they’re planning on bringing material in to backfill where the road was and ease the process of towing the bus or loading it onto a trailer.

Meanwhile, water lines were all but submerged, exposed between rolling waves and the crumbling pavement. Doney Park water crews were on site to keep an eye on the situation, and an employee was standing near the meter to shut off the lines in the event of a break.

Neighbors on site expressed their concern for people further downstream on Hutton Ranch Road, and said this was an unexpected and shocking side-effect of the flooding many have already been dealing with for much of the week.

Coconino County Deputy Manager Andy Bertelsen said the county is now monitoring all of the places where the Rio de Flag crosses over or might overwhelm culverts and roads.

“The Rio’s river-like conditions undercut the road and the culvert infrastructure [on Slayton Ranch Road]. The area where the culvert was located completely washed out,” he said.

“The flows in that area have historically been limited to none. We were out there talking to some neighbors and they indicated they hadn’t seen flows there since 2005,” County Manager Steve Peru said.

The supervisor said he was in a meeting when he heard about the bus’s situation, and arrived at the scene after 7:15 am.

From the south side of the road, Peru was able to see the bus straddling the banks of a rushing Rio. He described the scene as an “extreme example” of the impacts of the record-breaking weather events affecting the 18,000 square mile county.

“We have ponding as well at Hutton Ranch Road,” said Bertelsen. “Even in Flagstaff, the Rio De Flag is flowing heavily through town. Fort Valley as well, as the Rio de Flag flows through our community, the extreme ponding that we have in Fort Valley that threatens people’s homes and outbuildings.”

He described the county as a “heavily saturated area” as snow continues to melt and the region receives additional precipitation.

“It has been a challenging time for everyone. We appreciate the patience and fortitude of everyone in our county. I think we’re all just ready for a break,” said Peru.

The bus driver, who came out of retirement recently when the district expressed a need for bus drivers, expressed her gratitude that there weren’t any children on board and wished only that the road had been closed when the flooding began.

“We’re mobilizing now to put up larger signs at the Townsend Wynona entrance as well as the Doney Park location. We’re going to put up some major barricades,” said Deputy County Manager Andy Bertelsen.

Coconino County Public works has closed Slayton Rach Road indefinitely while they assess the damage and determine steps forward in making repairs.

They recommend that residents use Neptune Road to access Silver Saddle Road on the north side of the wash, and that residents on south side take Slayton Ranch Road to Townsend Wynona.

