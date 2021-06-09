Slate Fire expected to grow to 3,000 acres as firefighters look at perimeter area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because of the geography of the area, the location of Highway 180, and the different strategies firefighters are using to work the fire east and west of the road, Shaffer said fire managers on the scene have told her it is starting to feel like they are working on two separate fires.

West of 180 where the fire originated, firefighters continue to use more passive strategies to contain the fire such as using prescribed burns. Meanwhile east of 180, firefighters were using hand tools, water trucks, bulldozers and fire engines to attack the blaze directly.

Crews planned to spend Wednesday working to secure Cedar Ranch using indirect suppression strategies, according to a media release.

Shaffer said there are now 150 personnel working on the Slate Fire after a fourth crew of hotshots have arrived to assist. The Zigzag crew from the northwestern United States joined the Del Rosa, Arrowhead and Mendocino hotshot crews, all from California, who have been working the blaze.

Another hand crew, eight engines, two bulldozers, two water trucks and a helicopter are also all working the fire.

At this point there is still no estimated time that 180 might reopen. The road, which is closed from Cedar Ranch to Kendrick Park, has now been closed for over two days.