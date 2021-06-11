Slate Fire 17% contained, grows to over 6,200 acres as excessive heat on way

The Slate Fire may still be growing but firefighters are making progress in containing the blaze.
Coconino National Forest managers announced Friday that the fire, located about 23 miles north of Flagstaff, is now 17% contained. Simultaneously, the fire grew from an estimated 5,000 acres on Wednesday afternoon to 6,200 acres as of Friday morning.
Highway 180 remains closed but after days of officials saying there is no estimated time the road could reopen, that changed Friday. Officials now say could reopen as soon as Sunday, although that could still be delayed.
The road was first closed Monday when firefighters began lighting prescribed burns along it.
According to a media release, the Arizona Department of Transportation will need to install a new guardrail, and crews will need to remove potentially hazardous dead trees alongside the road before the stretch of the180 can be reopened.
Crews planned to spend Friday conducting burning operations on the west side of Slate Mountain to bring the fire out to control lines. The firing operations are expected to last 24 to 48 hours, and will allow crews to hold control lines on the west side of Slate Mountain and then shift remaining resources to the east side of the fire.
Crews also plan to utilize natural fuel breaks and allow the fire to burn thicker fuels.
Crews also continue to secure Cedar Ranch and several archaeological sites in the area.
Officials say the main reason for the fires growth has been windy conditions and prescribed burns that have connected with the main body of the fire, which continues to move in a northeastern direction.
About 140 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including three hotshot crews, two hand crews, seven engines, two water tenders, two dozers, one helicopter and miscellaneous overhead.
The fire was called in by a Coconino County Sheriff's Officer at 3 a.m., and the cause is still under investigation.
Motorists should avoid Highway 180 north of Kendrick Park, and visitors to the Grand Canyon National Park should use Highway 64 from Williams to access the entrance to the park.
The news comes as the National Weather Service is warning of excessive heat in the coming days.
Northern Arizona residents are being warned of excessively hot temperatures starting this weekend and continuing throughout the next week.
On Friday, the National Weather Service office in Bellemont issued a heat warning for lower elevations of both Coconino and Yavapai counties. The warning takes effect Saturday and is currently set to last until Thursday.
In parts of both counties that have an elevation below 5,000 feet, the Weather Service warns temperatures could reach as high as 100 degrees, up to even 120 degrees in some areas.
Impacted areas include Page and other spots associated with the Grand Canyon. Areas around Sedona, Camp Verde and Chino Valley are also likely to see balmy temperatures.
In the Flagstaff area, while temperatures are not reaching quite as high, it will certainly be hot.
Sunday could see high temperatures in Flagstaff reach 90 degrees, increasing to 93 degrees Monday, 94 on Tuesday and 93 on Wednesday. The latter three would all be record highs for those days. The all-time high temperature in Flagstaff is 97 degrees, set in 1973.
Given the hot temperatures, this reporter would like to remind residents to stay hydrated, seek out shade and find other ways to stay cool if possible.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.