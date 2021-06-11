Slate Fire 17% contained, grows to over 6,200 acres as excessive heat on way

The Slate Fire may still be growing but firefighters are making progress in containing the blaze.

Coconino National Forest managers announced Friday that the fire, located about 23 miles north of Flagstaff, is now 17% contained. Simultaneously, the fire grew from an estimated 5,000 acres on Wednesday afternoon to 6,200 acres as of Friday morning.

Highway 180 remains closed but after days of officials saying there is no estimated time the road could reopen, that changed Friday. Officials now say could reopen as soon as Sunday, although that could still be delayed.

The road was first closed Monday when firefighters began lighting prescribed burns along it.

According to a media release, the Arizona Department of Transportation will need to install a new guardrail, and crews will need to remove potentially hazardous dead trees alongside the road before the stretch of the180 can be reopened.

Crews planned to spend Friday conducting burning operations on the west side of Slate Mountain to bring the fire out to control lines. The firing operations are expected to last 24 to 48 hours, and will allow crews to hold control lines on the west side of Slate Mountain and then shift remaining resources to the east side of the fire.