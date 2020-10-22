Siren system test in Oak Creek Canyon Oct. 28

The emergency siren system in Oak Creek Canyon will sound at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in a test conducted by Coconino County Emergency Management, Yavapai County Emergency Management, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Sedona Police Department and the Sedona Fire District.

The siren system is used to notify Oak Creek Canyon and Uptown Sedona residents of severe emergencies that require evacuation. In the case of a flash flood warning issued by the U.S. National Weather service, the sirens will sound and people in the canyon are asked to stop what they are doing, immediately get to high ground and tune-in to KAFF 930 AM or 92.9 FM for specific directions.