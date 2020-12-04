Singing in the holidays: NAU Holiday Dinner reaches 46th year with virtual performance

Rehearsals typically begin a month in advance to prepare Northern Arizona University’s roughly 220-person Choral Union for four consecutive nights of sold-out performances in early December.
“There’s over 600 people in the room. Obviously that wasn’t going to happen this year, so we had to come up with another way of going about it,” Director of Choral Studies at NAU Edith Copley said of the Holiday Dinner Concert, a 46-year-old university tradition.
This will be Copley’s 30th year organizing the event, which will be presented virtually on Sunday as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, before she retires in May after 31 years with NAU — one more than she had initially planned, but agreed upon this spring to help the program continue during the pandemic.
Copley said the event is not only a tradition for NAU students and staff, but also for the hundreds of Flagstaff community members, NAU alumni, and former faculty and staff who attend the event they often describe as the start of their holiday season.
“This thing started in 1974 and there are still people that come up to me and say, ‘I’ve never missed one,’ that they’ve been to all 45 of them,” Copley said. “It’s pretty rewarding. It’s such an incredible tradition on our campus.”
Every year, choral students from various ensembles, who altogether form the Choral Union, perform classic and sometimes specially commissioned holiday songs while also serving dinner to up to 400 attendees nightly. Copley explained that when she arrived at NAU, the event was held for three nights, but due to increasing demand in the mid-1990s, a fourth was added and has continued ever since.
The event is held as a fundraiser to support student scholarships and travel; every year between $25,000 and $30,000 is distributed to students from the Holiday Dinner Fund, Copley said, and because the ticket price this year is a quarter of what it normally costs, she is asking community members to consider making additional donations to the NAU Choral Studies department to support the students who have reworked their art this year in response to COVID-19.
Music for the community
Participating ensembles began rehearsing two months ago for this year’s virtual Holiday Dinner performance, which was recorded during students’ finals week, just before Thanksgiving.
“Singing Christmas music towards the middle of October was a little weird because we haven’t even had Halloween yet,” said Tyrese Childs, a junior choral music education major who performs with the Shrine of the Ages Choir. “We wanted to make something to put out and show our families and alumni so that they aren’t feeling so alone in these times when you’re not supposed to be alone. We really tried to bring that in our performances. Each and every person — you could see it in their eyes — was just trying to bring a little bit of joy.”
During the concert, masked students are spaced throughout the du Bois Center Ballroom, the traditional venue for the event, where cameras and professional audio equipment have captured them from different angles throughout each song.
To reduce sharing of materials, formal attire was not distributed to students; instead, they can be seen wearing holiday colors and, for one song, festive sweaters. The performance this year also relies heavily on piano, instead of other instrumentation, to reduce contact between NAU’s different performance groups.
For the last two songs of the event, “Candlelight Carol” and “Still Still Still,” which are performed every year by the entire Choral Union, performers each submitted a recording of themselves, all of which were combined to create one virtual performance.
Associate Director of Choral Studies Ryan Holder recorded all the ensembles’ performances and did the post-production editing, including stitching the videos together and adding in song titles and soloists’ names.
It was a big change for Holder, who in his 15 years with the university usually just conducts his ensembles during the concert; Copley organizes the Holiday Dinner, while Holder leads the Jazz Madrigal Festival every February.
Holder admitted that this technological piece added hours of work, but he was glad to have the opportunity to learn new skills from the project as well as from Peaks Audio Productions and a few former students who helped him assemble the virtual concert.
“I’m just grateful that I can help out and that I can provide an opportunity for students to make music, and for community members to see it and hear it,” Holder said.
Pandemic performance
The Holiday Dinner marks the culmination of a semester’s worth of new practices in Choral Studies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, efforts Copley said were a success not only because they allowed for continued in-person rehearsals, but also because no one in the department has yet to test positive for COVID-19.
Singers are always masked and rehearse either outside or in large spaces such as Ardrey Auditorium to allow for more distancing than is possible in practice rooms. They meet for no more than 30 minutes at a time before either taking a break or moving to another space to clear the air.
“It’s been difficult, but if it’s the choice between doing that or not making music at all, we’re definitely going to do whatever it takes to make music with my students,” Holder said.
But even after these adjustments, the Holiday Dinner performance still felt strange for some students as they recorded various takes to capture their strongest possible performance.
“It was really good in a lot of ways because we always see Holiday Dinner week as kind of a stressful thing in the School of Music just because there’s so much to do and you’re putting on concerts when you have classes the next morning, so that’s a difficult thing,” said Amanda Johnson, president of the Shrine of the Ages Choir. “But this year, it was definitely different. Yes, we all went down to the du Bois Ballroom to record, but after a couple of hours we were done, which was really strange, but it was enjoyable in the sense of we were still able to make music.”
Johnson said she was pleased that even with these changes, her ensembles were still able to hit a few “magic moments” where chords seemed to come together perfectly.
The Handbell Choir, too, had to make some adjustments in preparation for the Holiday Dinner. To allow for enough spacing between ringers, the ensemble was cut from about 16 members to 10 this year and many of the larger bass bells were removed. Ringers, who typically wear gloves to protect the bells when they play, now have a second set for handling equipment to prevent contamination.
Bell Master Anne Anderson, the undergraduate conductor for the Handbell Choir in the holiday concert, also works to reduce the amount of shared equipment and, when not possible, sanitizes everything between uses.
Though she said some of her colleagues were upset by the lack of a live audience, Anderson, who is also a member of Shrine of the Ages, said she enjoyed the recording experience.
“Normally in a performance, you go on stage, sing, do your one performance and then it’s done, but with recording we have the opportunity to be able to stop and restart. We have the ability to make sure that we are honoring the music that we’re performing and make sure that we as an ensemble and as individual singers are performing as best as we can,” Anderson said. “It’s just amazing that NAU is able to even perform and rehearse together and record in person because there’s a lot of universities groups across the United States that haven’t had that opportunity.”
Although Choral Studies did see a drop in enrollment this year because of COVID-19 and the risks associated with singing, students and staff hope the success of the NAU choirs this semester will help show other programs and individuals that traditions can be maintained for not only students’ sake, but also that of their communities.
“I just hope it’s able to provide them with a little bit of the holiday experience and that next year we can go back to maintaining and continuing the tradition of the Holiday Dinner,” Holder said.
“I’m hoping people will fill up their plates and sit down in front of the television and have dinner and watch the Holiday Dinner,” Copley said, adding with a laugh that “Maybe they can have a refreshing beverage that they probably couldn’t have at the NAU dinner.”
