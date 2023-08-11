Sen. Kyrsten Sinema sat down with city and county leadership at Flagstaff City Hall earlier this week to discuss challenges in wildland firefighting and forest management.

With Flagstaff Fire Chief Mark Gaillard on her right and Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett on her left, Sinema opened the discussion with updates on her proposed Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act.

“In Flagstaff, we know there will always be a robust federal wildland firefighting presence. Low pay and hazardous working conditions, of course, have impacted our ability to recruit and retain a workforce,” she said.

The new bill, which passed the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee with bipartisan support, would ensure the preservation of a pay raise for federal wildland firefighters that was secured in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

“After meeting some of the brave wildland firefighters in Arizona, I was able to convince my colleagues to include a specific pay raise so federal wildland firefighters were receiving more competitive wages. That was wonderful. We got it done. The not-wonderful part is that those funds expire September 30th,” Sinema said.

If the federal government takes no action, on Oct. 1, wildland firefighter wages will revert back to what they were before last year. That wage, Sinema said, isn’t enough for anyone to live on.

In introducing the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act, Sinema said she hopes to keep firefighter pay cuts from taking place.

“I think it’s gotten more successful over the years ... one thing that I’ve been very successful in doing is ensuring that I am getting federal dollars back home to rural Arizona to work on these long-term projects for our communities,” Sinema said.

The senator’s bill focuses only on preserving pay increases for the federal firefighting force, but at this week’s roundtable, local leaders pointed out that municipal fire departments and rural fire districts are often the first line of defense when wildfires ignite. Just because they might arrive on the scene of an emergency before federal forces, local leaders pointed out, doesn’t mean they’re not equally challenged by short-staffing.

“It doesn’t matter what patch is on your sleeve, everybody is having trouble with recruitment and retention,” Flagstaff Fire Department Wildland Fire Battalion Chief Paul Oltrogge told the senator. "That is something we need a solution to. There’s no quick fix. When we lose personnel with experience, we lose an investment. We lose a lot of human and skill-set capital there. We want to keep that and bring that to maturity."

Oltrogge said it’s difficult to offer competitive pay to prevent attrition.

“These fire departments are the state’s first responders to wildland incidents. We’re very reliant on the existing federal funding. We need assistance in the context of our aging infrastructure and our ability to keep people employed in this beautiful part of our state where it’s so difficult to live,” Gaillard said.

The issue of firefighter pay, isn’t exactly straightforward.

For one thing, the money has to come from somewhere. Fire district spending is heavily regulated, and smaller districts are funded almost exclusively by property taxes. It’s not easy for municipal departments or fire districts to provide the kind of competitive wage offerings they would need to recruit new firefighters and retain the ones with experience.

“We’re trying every angle possible. Through the county, through the state, to have sustained revenue so we can pay folks and we can keep them,” said Highlands Fire District Chief Todd Miller. “On your beautiful drive up here [from Phoenix], pretty much once you leave Anthem it's fire districts that are covering everything in that area. Motor vehicle accidents, initial attack before federal and state partners for wildland response -- anything we can do to have support is one piece of the puzzle.”

State Forester Thomas Torres said even the important increase in federal firefighter pay can produce complications on the local level.

“I can tell you that all the great efforts that have been put forward by you and others to increase the pay for firefighters, the feds, it’s not true for the local districts and state firefighters. There’s some disparity there that is creating stress on the system,” Torres said.

He added that there is as much as a 15-20% gap between the wages of local and federal firefighters.

At every level, recruitment of new firefighters has become a challenge.

“In the past," Gaillard said, "we’ve been able to find candidates that spend $10,000 to have the skills and qualifications to begin to apply ... they’re not showing up.”

Sinema said she’s encountered some innovations that might offer a solution for local firefighting forces, and least when it comes to bringing on new people.

“I was in Yuma last week and we were talking about firefighter recruitment. One of the things they were sharing with me was that they’re partnering with the local community college and actually paying for a 16-week training program,” Sinema said.

The students in Yuma’s program are in class part time and are able to work other jobs and earn pay while they’re in the classroom.

Gaillard said he’s interested in seeing that model applied locally, perhaps through a partnership with Coconino Community College. First, there might need to be support, in the form of funding, to allow local firefighting agencies to make a similar investment.

“The idea is, how do we get that workforce that’s in our local communities to be interested? We’re going to have to make a greater investment in getting them ready to serve in those roles. We’re going to need some assistance, because in many cases it’s all we can do to staff trucks while we’re trying to train new firefighters,” Gaillard said.

For years the Summit Fire and Medical District has been struggling financially. This year, a fire station was closed due to budgetary constraints.

Coconino National Forest deputy fire staff officer True Brown told Sinema there is potential for the closed fire station to be re-purposed for his department’s use.

“Station 33 up Highway 89 ... Summit Fire District had to vote to shut down a fire station just due to funding issues," Brown said. "Unfortunately, that meant a delayed response, having to move resources in that district to another station -- which means longer response times for some members of that community. Fortunately for us, on our side, it provides an opportunity to co-locate at that station. I say that fortunately for us, because a lot of our resources are just effectively sitting on top of each other at some of our work centers, and we are bursting at the seams in a lot of areas.”

'Reduce the bureaucracy'

The trouble is, there’s red tape in the way.

“Local government, we’re ready to go, we want our partner to come in as a way to soften the blow of the fact that we had to close a fire station, reduce resources in an area, and what better way than to have federal resources there with us?” Gaillard said. “[The problem] is funding and its procurement policy.”

Sinema replied: “What I’d like my office to be able to do is just help get through the bureaucracy. It sounds like you’ve got the space available. You have the need for a fire force there. You’ve got a fire force, you need space. This should be a no-brainer. This should take two weeks, right? What I’d like to do is have my team follow up and be helpful in any way that we can in trying to reduce the bureaucracy.”

While leveraging money in Washington isn’t always easy, Sinema said breaking down bureaucracy should be. Making intergovernmental cooperation more possible, however, can come without a price tag.

During the roundtable there was a lot of discussion of how well resources are shared during emergencies. During a catastrophic wildfire, it’s easier to get funding and work between local, state and federal agencies to fight a fire.

“We have more authorities in the emergency authority than we do in routine operations. There’s a lot you can do when you’re an emergent authority,” Coconino County Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani told Sinema.

Sinema’s reply came quickly: “Yeah, but the goal is to have fewer emergencies.”

The cooperative mechanisms that function during devastating wildfires need to be in place for routine fire management, she said.

“One thing I heard today," she said, "that’s really important for me to address -- and that I can do very soon -- is to change the bureaucracy that doesn’t allow the federal government agencies that are doing wildland firefighting to coordinate and share resources with local and state fire during times of nonemergency. They’re allowed to share those resources during emergencies, like fighting fires, but they’re not sharing those resources when they’re doing prescribed burns or when they’re doing mitigation … that makes no sense, so I’m going to fix that."

Northern Arizona’s ecosystem is adapted for wildfire. Where fires are suppressed, the landscape becomes ripe for large devastating blazes. As a result, mitigation work and managed or prescribed fire can be introduced to the area’s forests, preventing the kinds of fires that threaten life and property.

“We’re going to live with fire one way or another. The question is are we going to try and control that tempo and ease fire across the landscape as intended or are we going to live with catastrophic wildfires? Because it’s going to be one of the two," Oltrogge said.

In January the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advocated for changes to National Ambient Air Quality Standards that Otrogge said might threaten the Arizona wildland manager’s ability to execute prescribed burn operations.

The new rules would put caps on the amount of allowable particulate matter (PM) in the air. It regulates specifically PM10 and PM2.5 — particulate matter that is released into the air when gas, diesel fuel or wood is burned.

The goal is to reduce emissions overall, but local leaders are concerned about the combustion of fuels in forests and the ways in which prescribed fire might be regulated to prevent PM2.5 and PM10.

“The conversation that I’ve been having with the administration around these two proposed EPA regulations is that places like Arizona are always out of compliance and it’s not because of man-made activity,” Sinema said. "We are out of compliance because we live in an arid environment. We are near Mexico. We have wind patterns that we’re always dealing with."

Sinema said the EPA’s proposal is meant to reduce the impact of industry, and might make sense in places like Chicago or Nebraska; it just doesn’t make sense in the Mountain West.

“I think the significance of that is, if we are having difficulty with compliance now, we need to change our environment by introducing fire to it with greater frequency in a way that is actually less obtrusive than fire. We’re going to need some help, having people recognize that this is better than just crisis fire,” Gaillard said.

Sinema said her challenge now is bringing the concerns of rural Arizonans to life on Capitol Hill. She said she’ll be taking data, photographs and videos from the Flagstaff meeting and a report that will be prepared by Coconino County later this year to demonstrate Arizona’s broader needs when it comes to managing fire overall.

“Some folks on the East Coast just don’t have the same understanding of fire or wildlands or really what open forest looks like. ...I try to explain to folks on the East Coast what life is actually like in rural Arizona,” Sinema said.