'Silent majority' defends police department funding during Flagstaff City Council meeting

So far, the City of Flagstaff has made no movement to reduce police department funding.

“We definitely have people who want to see change when it comes to policing, but I think we saw a clear stance for how Flagstaff feels about its police department and they feel very good about their police department,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Many of those who commented were residents that Evans said she has never heard from before during her time on the council. Throughout the night, Evans said it was the normally "silent majority" who expressed their support for the department.

Evans said it may be the case that social programs need additional dollars to lessen the burden on police officers, who often respond to everything from assisting suicidal individuals to those experiencing homelessness.

But Evans said that based on comments, it was clear that additional funding should not come out of the police department's budget. Instead, she said it sounds like the department needs more funding.

The city council is set to pass the 2021 budget at its June 16 meeting.

Among those who emailed the council in opposition to defunding the police department was local business owner Kay Anderson.