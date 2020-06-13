'Silent majority' defends police department funding during Flagstaff City Council meeting

It may not have been on the agenda for Thursday night's Flagstaff City Council meeting, but that didn’t stop nearly 200 residents from weighing in on whether the city should reduce the funding received by the police department.
After their meeting was postponed to Thursday, the city council listened to almost three hours of public comments.
In recent weeks, as the city has held meetings online in accordance with social distancing, the council might receive half a dozen public comments throughout the entire meeting. But on Thursday, the council was emailed approximately 178 comments that were read aloud by three city staff members in shifts.
Of those members of the public who emailed, about 130 opposed any reductions in the funding received by the police department, many of whom actually called for the departments budget increased.
That left about 30 of the comments in support of defunding the department in some way or another.
In the wake of several high-profile killings of unarmed black Americans by police across the county in recent years, activists have called for reductions in funding or the demilitarization or abolition of police departments. During weeks of protest, a growing number of people have insisted police dollars would be better spent on additional social workers and mental health professionals.
So far, the City of Flagstaff has made no movement to reduce police department funding.
“We definitely have people who want to see change when it comes to policing, but I think we saw a clear stance for how Flagstaff feels about its police department and they feel very good about their police department,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Many of those who commented were residents that Evans said she has never heard from before during her time on the council. Throughout the night, Evans said it was the normally "silent majority" who expressed their support for the department.
Evans said it may be the case that social programs need additional dollars to lessen the burden on police officers, who often respond to everything from assisting suicidal individuals to those experiencing homelessness.
But Evans said that based on comments, it was clear that additional funding should not come out of the police department's budget. Instead, she said it sounds like the department needs more funding.
The city council is set to pass the 2021 budget at its June 16 meeting.
Among those who emailed the council in opposition to defunding the police department was local business owner Kay Anderson.
“Please do not consider any defunding of the police. We are so grateful for their service and dedication to keeping our city safe,” Anderson said. “Prosecute police [officers] who cross the line but do not jeopardize the good policemen in our nation.”
Another resident, Jason Dittberner, said he worried that if the police force saw a reduction in funding, Flagstaff could see fewer tourists and companies willing to do business in the city.
“As a longtime local business owner and resident, I do not support defunding our local police department. They serve an integral role in the peace and security of our community,” Dittberner said. “Defunding sounds like a smaller, less well trained force on our local streets, which would likely ultimately lead to fewer companies willing to conduct business and a decrease in tourism.”
Earlier in the day, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber or Commerce had reached out to their members informing business owners the council would likely be receiving comments in support of defunding the police and asked local owners to submit remarks of their own.
Some residents who opposed defunding also suggested the possibility that shifting funding from the department was a measure being pushed by the far left and the media.
State senator Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, also weighed in during the council meeting in opposition to reducing the department’s funding.
“Millions of daily interactions with the public are handled by law enforcement across our nation. Only a small percentage are mishandled and in need of officers being brought on criminal charges,” Allen said. “I support the departments disciplining and bringing these officers to justice. If anything, budgets need to be increased for deescalation of arrest situations. Training is where we should be having the discussion, not defunding.”
Nonetheless, there were some members of the public who spoke up in favor of defunding the police.
Flagstaff resident Rudy Preston asked the council to organize a series of listening sessions giving community members the opportunity to weigh in on how policing needs to change locally, and requested the council pass a binding resolution committing the city to restructure the police department.
“We want a whole different way of community support that does not require interacting with an armed agent of the state, that focuses on early and compassionate intervention and long-term support,” Preston said.
Other members of the public referenced the funding the department receives compared to other city programs. The department is set to take about 31% of the city’s general fund, though only 5% of its total 2021 budget.
Other supporters of defunding pointed to how minority populations in Flagstaff, specifically Native Americans, are arrested at much higher rates than their white counterparts.
“Unfortunately, as a nation we are being confronted with the reality that police departments are not actually qualified to address the health and safety of our vulnerable populations, including black and brown community members,” said resident Desiree Perez.
After the three hours of public comments, Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni said he was willing to take a second look at the police department's budget during the council’s meeting on June 16.
“After hearing the comments tonight and reading Council emails this week, I have learned that many in the public want us to have those discussions, and I welcome that,” Shimoni said.
But Councilmember Charlie Odegaard said that wasn’t the takeaway he got from the night.
“It was pretty loud and clear that the majority of the residents here in Flagstaff support our local police and the funding that our local police receive to do their job,” Odegaard said.
