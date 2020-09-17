Sign of the times in this divisive political season

Nick, for his part, feels under siege by those who have defaced or stolen his signs. Showing a bit of humor, he now has hammered his Trump signs to plywood and set the posts in concrete “to secure my constitutional right to free speech.” Underneath the affixed Trump signs, he added a wry note to potential vandals he theorizes may be Antifa members: “When you try to steal this … don’t get an Anti-Hernia.”

Nick has lived in Flagstaff 31 years and said the city has changed, and not for the better.

“Too many people have moved here from out-of-state and brought their big city blue state problems and attitudes with them,” he said. “In fact, I would bet the vandals and thieves of late have lived fewer years than I have (in Flagstaff) and for that matter paid less in total income and property taxes than I have.”

Neighbors other than the Wegwerts have not been supportive to his freedom of expression, Nick said.

“One neighbor down the street who always rides his bike gives me or my property the finger religiously every day,” he said. “I think hate has become the left’s religion, somehow justifying in their minds that violence and destruction are now OK if done against Trump supporters.”