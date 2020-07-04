Sidewalks and road improvements meet resistance in Coconino Estates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the city works on road improvements and the installation of sidewalks in the neighborhood of Coconino Estates, several of the residents are unhappy with the changes.

Leslie Pickard, who has lived with her husband at the corner of Beal and Fort Valley Road since 2006, is one of those residents. For weeks, Pickard has been trying to save two large spruce trees in her front yard.

According to city project manager Eli Reisner, the two trees are within the city’s right of way and thus will have to come down to make way for new sidewalks and a widening of Beal Road near the intersection.

But Pickard is hoping to change the project, and says she sees no need for the city to install sidewalks on both sides of the road. For the last several weeks, Pickard has called on neighbors to join her fight on several large signs she has placed in her front yard.

“They’re magnificent shade trees. They’re sound and wind buffers, and snow buffers in the winter,” Pickard said. "I don’t know how else to describe it. It's just so frustrating to be told that, for a sidewalk that one or two people might use, [the city must] take down trees in my yard."