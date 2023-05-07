The buzz of chainsaws cuts through the morning air just off Highway 180 on Wing Mountain Road Friday morning.

Four Flagstaff Hotshots make short work of the log that once was sprawled across the road, one cutting while the three others move the pieces farther away from the road.

It’s work they, and other crews, have been doing for the past few weeks as forest officials endeavor to reopen roads across the Coconino and Kaibab national forests after record breaking snows this winter.

For example, Wing Mountain Road, which crews largely finished working on last week, had five to 10 trees down that had to be cleared, said lead firefighter Cheyenne Quigley.

That has been a pretty common sight on the forest roads they have been reopening, and a far cry from the conditions last spring.

At that time, instead of clearing roads after heavy snows, Quigley said they were already responding to fire.

“This time last year I think we were already on our second assignment, we’d already been on the Tunnel Fire and the Crooks Fire. So compared to last year, this is a little bit of a slower start, but allows us to be free to do stuff like this to help out with other parts of the forest,” Quigley said.

And the work certainly beats having to do grueling physical training hikes every day, senior firefighter Kyle Nelson said.

But fallen trees are by no means the only issue forest officials face in reopening roads.

Coconino National Forest spokesperson Randi Schaffer said they are still assessing the conditions of roads across the forest themselves as melting snowdrifts allow personnel to begin scouting how damaged they are.

The same access issues that prevent them from reopening roads to the public also sometimes prevent them from assessing the damage to roads and getting that work started.

Indeed, some of the crews assessing and working to reopen roads have themselves become stuck due to poor conditions.

But Schaffer said they already have a long list of repairs and work on many roads, everything from erosion from melting snows, clogged drainage structures, and roads covered with rocks, debris and fallen trees.

“We haven't assessed a large portion of the roads yet, so it's hard to say definitively, but so far, I can say the damage we're seeing is more significant than any typical winter we have here,” Schaffer said. “Some erosion repairs can be done in a matter of days, you know, just like filling a small hole with excavated material, and others […] can result in years, or indefinite closure durations -- it just kind of depends on the type of repairs that are needed, and where they are needed.”

Last week, the Coconino National Forest announced the reopening of many forest roads, with more scheduled to open this week.

But other roads might remain closed for some time, Schaffer said.

As such, forest officials are asking that residents and visitors respect closed gates and understand that the roads that remain closed are that way for a good reason.

“We know it's very frustrating. But the longer that we can preserve our road conditions, the less money we will have to spend in repairs, and the less time we will have to have those roads closed while we repair them,” Schaffer said.

And visitors should be careful even when driving on forest roads that are open, and especially in areas where off-roading is permitted.

Soils are likely to remain soft due to all the moisture for some time, especially in shady areas, and it may be easy for vehicles to cause damage and create ruts.

Between the beginning of April and this week, Shaffer said, they have received six reports of vehicles driving and causing damage to either roads or off-road areas.