Gone are the days of the Kirby vacuum salesman and the doorbell-ringing Avon lady.

Posts on neighborhood social media apps now regularly look upon the door-to-door salesperson with concern and even fear.

A resident in the west Flagstaff posted recently about two men selling window replacements in baseball caps. The poster was suspicious of the salespeople, who they said had no materials with them and did not look legitimate. The resident was concerned those salespeople might have nefarious intentions beyond promoting a service.

Sgt. Jerry Rintala, spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD), said he’s familiar with such concerns.

“We often get phone calls from people in neighborhoods when these individuals are in the neighborhoods walking around, selling whatever they’re selling, with the concern that they are casing their house,” Rintala said. “I’ve had a conversation with a couple of detectives regarding these incidents, and we’ve really never seen over the years that we’ve dealt with a rash of burglaries either during or directly after these people are in the neighborhood. ... We haven’t seen a connection to actually show that it was this group or this behavior that led to it.”

Rintala said based on his experience on the beat, most door-to-door sales pitches are either legitimate or connected with a scam. They’re seldom the precursor to a burglary.

“Some of the more popular ones are magazines -- which I’ll even tell you I’ve been a victim of that. I ordered a magazine from one of these individuals and never did get the magazine,” he said.

To protect yourself from a scam, Rintala said, it’s important to ask good questions. Find out what company the person works for and what they are selling, and ask for contact information and an order form to keep. That way, research can be conducted later.

“If it’s something that has to be ordered right then and there, I’d be a little leery of it. If they want payment in a certain fashion, maybe with a gift card, that’s something to be leery of, because they’re hard to trace,” Rintala said.

In order to sell items door to door, a business license is required within the City of Flagstaff. It’s not a bad idea, Rintala said, to ask about that, too.

“I have been involved as a patrol officer where I’ve been dispatched and I do go contact these individuals and have conversations with them. They present that they either did or did not have a license. I explain the concerns of the reporting parties that are calling in. They explain what they’re doing in the neighborhood,” he said.

Worries over strangers in a neighborhood can sprout up after a crime is committed in the neighborhood.

In the Switzer Mesa Neighborhood, for example, a series of homes were burgled in December. Concerned neighbors contacted Rintala, who organized a series of block watch meetings, all of which were canceled because of inclement weather.

Rintala said on the whole, residential burglaries in Flagstaff are relatively rare, and that police investigate patterns when they do arise.

He added it’s OK to call the police to report suspicious activity.