Should we welcome wolves in northern Arizona? Yes, says recovery group; No, say officials

It makes perfect sense to federal and state officials, however. They are charged with reintroducing the Mexican gray wolf to what has been deemed its “historical habitat,” which in Arizona is the southeastern part of the state not exceeding Interstate 40 to the north.

Two views of what's best for wolves

While both environmentalists and conservationists and agencies such as Arizona Game and Fish say they want what is best for the wolves, their approaches in advocating for the endangered species could not be more different. To call their relationship contentious might be a howling understatement.

On one side is Jim deVos, Mexican gray wolf coordinator for AZGF, who maintains the stray wolf was captured and returned for its own safety, because it had crossed traffic-heavy I-40 and Highway 180 on several occasions and was spotted close to homes in the Baderville area, northwest of Flagstaff. He said he feared that the wolf, which he calls 2520, would be mistaken for a coyote by homeowners and shot.

“It’s easy to sit back and criticize the department’s decision,” deVos said. “But I’m here to make a reasonable decision on how we handle the Mexican wolf for what’s in the best interest of the wolf. We’ve had four wolves killed (since program started) on thoroughfares around Flagstaff and northern Arizona.