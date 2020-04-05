Shooting for the moon: Lowell Observatory web series brings the universe to viewers

Social life across the planet has been significantly disrupted as of late, but people near and far are crafting solutions to stay connected. When the coronavirus pandemic reached Arizona, the folks at Flagstaff’s world-renowned Lowell Observatory were up to the astronomical task of keeping the community’s eyes to the skies.
“When you sum it up, we are in the business of discovery. The observatory has a mission to do astronomical research and share the wonders of the universe with the public,” Danielle Adams, Lowell’s deputy director of marketing and communications, said.
Since sharing the splendors of the known universe with the community is an essential element of its mission, new social restrictions pose a unique challenge for the beloved observatory.
“[Lowell Observatory] was one of the first in places in Flagstaff to close to the public,” Adams said. “That was challenging for a number of reasons, but primarily because reaching out to the public is such an integral part of who we are, and that goes all the way back to Percival Lowell inviting the town of Flag up the hill. We asked ourselves, ‘OK, how do we keep this going?’”
Turns out the solution was close at hand.
“We had the idea for video and live web events before but this sort of fast forwarded everything,” Adams said.
One such web event is dubbed Cosmic Coffee, and takes place Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.
“Each week Jeff Hall, our director, will feature someone like an astronomer or an educator and they’ll have a conversation,” Adams said.
Past Cosmic Coffee sessions have taken a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Giovale Open Deck Observatory and explored the dimming of the star Betelgeuse. In an effort to further connect with the community, the Cosmic Coffee talks also feature local coffee roasters each week, such as Kickstand Kafé and Macy’s European Coffee House & Bakery.
Another web series recently launched by the observatory is Meet the Astronomer.
“It’s a way of introducing the public to our many different astronomers and their wide variety of research topics,” Adams said of the program, which introduces viewers to different astronomers through YouTube, allowing them to ask questions via the platform’s chat feature. “It’s very interactive. Before the stay-at-home orders, we had Dr. David Engelthaler of TGen North [the Translational Genomics Research Institute] give a talk on COVID-19. It was good to have a local researcher who is working on the virus speak. The video has over five thousand views.
Lowell has not forgotten the kiddos either. The observatory has launched weekly Science Challenges inviting children of all ages to participate via its Facebook page or through email. Each week features a different activity kids can do at home with their parents. Fittingly, the first challenge was to design and build a rover for research on the planet Pluto.
“This week’s Science Challenge just launched on Wednesday, and the task is to measure the speed of light as it goes through Jell-O. A practical and hands on application of physics,” Adams said.
Maintaining awareness of the many naked eye events (astronomical phenomena that are observable without a telescope) available to the public is also important during this time and Lowell employees are continuing these efforts through their informational primer videos and live streams of celestial happenings. Past events included the Pleaides-Venus Conjunction and upcoming events will feature the various meteor showers and Tuesday’s Super Moon.
“Tuesday, April 7, will be the largest moon of the year. That is also Arizona Gives Day, so that will be our Shoot for the Super Moon fundraiser,” Adams said with a laugh.
A live stream for the Super Moon will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with educators sharing some entertaining at-home science activities (appropriately moon-themed). Then, at 6 p.m. there will be a science lecture as well as a historical talk pertaining to the lunar legacy and Arizona’s role in the moon landing.
“Through all of this our goal remains to keep people excited about learning and bring astronomy education to people, wherever they are,” said Adams. “With the web features and the naked events, it is good to remind people that there is still a lot of wonderful astronomy that any of us can do while confined to our home.”
