Shooting for the moon: Lowell Observatory web series brings the universe to viewers

Social life across the planet has been significantly disrupted as of late, but people near and far are crafting solutions to stay connected. When the coronavirus pandemic reached Arizona, the folks at Flagstaff’s world-renowned Lowell Observatory were up to the astronomical task of keeping the community’s eyes to the skies.

“When you sum it up, we are in the business of discovery. The observatory has a mission to do astronomical research and share the wonders of the universe with the public,” Danielle Adams, Lowell’s deputy director of marketing and communications, said.

Since sharing the splendors of the known universe with the community is an essential element of its mission, new social restrictions pose a unique challenge for the beloved observatory.

“[Lowell Observatory] was one of the first in places in Flagstaff to close to the public,” Adams said. “That was challenging for a number of reasons, but primarily because reaching out to the public is such an integral part of who we are, and that goes all the way back to Percival Lowell inviting the town of Flag up the hill. We asked ourselves, ‘OK, how do we keep this going?’”

Turns out the solution was close at hand.