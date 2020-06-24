Shooting at Flagstaff apartment complex Tuesday leaves one dead
Shooting at Flagstaff apartment complex Tuesday leaves one dead

Flagstaff police have confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night at an apartment complex on West High Country Trail.

Police have a suspect in custody, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for Flagstaff Police Department. Officers were at the scene of Timber Trails Apartments last night and could be seen investigating the scene Wednesday morning. The apartment complex is located on 200 West High Country Trail on near South Lake Mary Road.

More information about this case will be posted as it becomes available.

