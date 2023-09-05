Coconino and Maricopa county sheriff’s personnel continue to search for a 25-year-old man who was kayaking the Lake Mary narrows Monday.

As search efforts continue throughout Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office asks recreational lake users to remain on the north side of the Narrows launch ramp area to allow search crews a clear area for operations.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, the office received reports of a man, believed to be a Flagstaff resident, who had fallen out of his kayak on the south end of the Upper Lake Mary Narrows, south of Flagstaff.

The man fell from the kayak and did not resurface from the water, according to reports from those with him at the time.

It is believed the man did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket, according to CCSO officials.

Deputies immediately began searching the water utilizing kayaks from parties on scene as well as wading/swimming into the water Monday night.

The CCSO Search and Rescue Unite was mobilized and continued search efforts late into the evening hours with no success in locating the victim. Due to environmental conditions and the safety of personnel, search efforts were ceased through the evening hours.

As of the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5, search efforts resumed with the assistance of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.