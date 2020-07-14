Sheriff's office's sex-offender notification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department would like to make the following sex offender notification:

• Rowan James Kicking Horse Rhodes, 28, is living at 1120 West Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. He was convicted of one count of abusive sexual assault in a case involving a minor in an Arizona U.S. District Court in 2017.

• Richard “Rick” Self, 71, is living at 1120 West Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. He was convicted of one count of possessing child pornography and another count of rape by threat of retaliation.

Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.

