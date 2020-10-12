Sheriff's Office searches for missing person David Mills

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has listed David Allen Mills of the Fernwood area northeast of Flagstaff as missing on Friday.

Mills was last seen at his home in Fernwood on Oct. 6. He left his home in his black Volkswagen Jetta with an Arizona license plate X9A3B0A.

The missing person works at a local tire shop in Flagstaff and frequents the Cinder Hills OHV area and surrounding area of Lake Mary.

Mills is a 40-year-old white man with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5'11" and weighs 195 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left arm that reads "Angela" with wings and barbed wire, a cross on his back, and "Mills" on his right arm.

If you have information about Mill please contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888. Silent Witness can be reached at 928-774-6111.

