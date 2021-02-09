Sheriff’s office promotes Gerrit Boeck to commander

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Gerrit Boeck was promoted to the rank of Commander. He will oversee criminal investigations and patrol operations. Boeck had previously held the rank of Lieutenant since July 2017.

The sheriff’s office thanked the other candidates who completed the application process, noting their “dedication to the mission, vision and values of the agency.”

“The testing process was very rigorous, and the candidates are to be recognized for their outstanding performance,” the CCSO said in a statement.

Boeck has been with the CCSO since 2002, joining as a Deputy. He was promoted to Corporal in March 2006 and Sergeant in November 2010 before holding the positions of Lieutenant and subsequently Commander. Prior to his time with the CCSO, Boeck was a wildland firefighter for the US Forest Service and a Law Enforcement Park Ranger for Arizona State Parks and the National Park Service.

Over the years, Boeck has been involved with the community and CCSO in many different capacities. He is an AZPOST General Instructor, Field Training Officer, Drug Recognition Expert and Phlebotomist. He was a principal player in developing the K9 Unit. Gerrit served in CCSO Criminal Investigations as well as serving as Lieutenant over the Flagstaff Patrol Division.