Shedd attacks O'Halleran's record during televised debate

It was all offense for Republican candidate Tiffany Shedd during a televised debate with incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran this week.
During the 30 minute debate hosted by Arizona PBS on channel 8, Shedd insisted O'Halleran hasn’t done enough to address the pandemic or bring good broadband internet to rural Arizona.
Although O’Halleran had a slow start to the debate, he defended his record, pointing to Republican obstruction of his bill meant to help his constituents and improve broadband.
And O'Halleran highlighted times he has worked across the aisle.
That is a narrative Shedd has often taken issues with in interviews and on the campaign trail saying during the debate, “Tom O'Halloran votes 97% of the time with Nancy Pelosi.”
But O’Halleran said he has been ranked as the most bipartisan congressman out of Arizona’s delegation and the 21st most bipartisan member of congress overall.
“I've always consistently worked bipartisan, when I was in the Legislature and now, and have gotten good results year after year after year,” O’Halleran said. “And I don't go up and check with Nancy Pelosi or any other leader on the way I vote. I vote for Congressional District One and the people I represent.”
When compared to recent debates on the presidential level, both candidates rarely interrupted or spoke over one another or moderators Ted Simons of Arizona PBS, Steve Goldstein, KJZZ Public Radio or Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of The Arizona Republic.
O’Halleran, a former Chicago police officer who lives in Sedona, has represented the district since 2017. Before that, he served as a state representative and a state senator, both positions he held as a Republican before switching parties in 2014.
Shedd, a natural resource attorney, grew up in Pinal County, where she and her husband are now the fourth generation to farm their land in Eloy, about 50 miles northwest of Tucson. She is also a Republican Party Precinct Committeeman and firearms coach.
Much of the debate centered on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and nearly 6,000 Arizonans.
O’Halleran said he has concerns over the federal government’s response to COVID-19. He said the United States did not ramp up testing or contact tracing fast enough, and schools and nursing homes have still not been well prepared to combat the spread of the virus.
That worries him, as case numbers threaten to spike nationally during the fall and winter months.
For her part, Shedd said she thought it was the right call by the Trump administration rely more on states and localities to respond to the virus because of how varied its impacts have been.
“Frankly, in a district as big as Arizona One, what was going on, which is horrible, on the Navajo Nation is a lot different than what was maybe going on in Oro Valley or Globe [or] Miami and I think that you can adapt quicker following science,” Shedd said.
Where she has been disappointed is that congress has not passed more aid to help people struggling since the CARES Act in March and she said O’Halleran has not done enough on that front.
Congressional Democrats, including O’Halleran, did pass additional financial aid in May in a bill called the HEROS Act, but so far the Republican-controlled Senate has decided against taking up the bill.
In recent days, President Donald Trump has gone back and forth on whether he would even sign a second aid bill before the November election.
But Shedd insisted Republicans have not been able to support that bill because Democrats included measures such as “payments to illegals” and “ballet harvesting.”
The issue of climate change and forest fires were also discussed.
Shedd said she recognizes climate change as a problem and pointed to better forest management as one solution for preventing wildfires.
“Well, we definitely are seeing climate change. I mean, I come from a scientific area of the law. And when you look through time, there's climate change,” Shedd said. “We need to reduce biomass, we need to make sure that our forests are healthy and thin so you don't get the fires that run up the trees and then go across.”
And she again took a swipe at O’Halleran, saying he has not properly funded the U.S. Forest Service and voted against allowing commercial logging that would help solve the management issue.
O’Halleran pointed to the 2018 farm bill that he said provided the Forest Service additional funding for forest restoration efforts.
“I've been working with the Forest Service, even this week, to address the issues,” O’Halleran said. “I was one of the first people in this state to go out and start to address firewise communities. There's no talk to the people out there. I've been doing this for years and years.”
