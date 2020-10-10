Shedd attacks O'Halleran's record during televised debate

“Frankly, in a district as big as Arizona One, what was going on, which is horrible, on the Navajo Nation is a lot different than what was maybe going on in Oro Valley or Globe [or] Miami and I think that you can adapt quicker following science,” Shedd said.

Where she has been disappointed is that congress has not passed more aid to help people struggling since the CARES Act in March and she said O’Halleran has not done enough on that front.

Congressional Democrats, including O’Halleran, did pass additional financial aid in May in a bill called the HEROS Act, but so far the Republican-controlled Senate has decided against taking up the bill.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has gone back and forth on whether he would even sign a second aid bill before the November election.

But Shedd insisted Republicans have not been able to support that bill because Democrats included measures such as “payments to illegals” and “ballet harvesting.”

The issue of climate change and forest fires were also discussed.

Shedd said she recognizes climate change as a problem and pointed to better forest management as one solution for preventing wildfires.