She listened, they learned: Retiring Flagstaff teacher knew how to reach at-risk students

“It sounds cliché about the Golden Rule, but after my year of student teaching what I realized was I need to love, honor and hold accountable students the way I would my birth children. It’s not about putting them in the box and a pushing them down the road we determine.

“The things that bother me is (people) saying, ‘Well, when you get to the real world …’ Well, this is the real world for them, the students. They are carrying, sometimes by far, more than adults. Adults have a say in their lives; these young people don’t have a say. If you take the time to get to know each student, it gives you that direction to teach to that student. Without that, you’re just a talking piece at the front of a classroom, I think.”

Once, a fellow teacher asked Cathey, “Why do you get all the ‘challenging’ students?”

In retelling the anecdote, Cathey answers by simply pointing a finger to her ear.

She listened to her students.