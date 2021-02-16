Sharing ‘Song Breaks’: Flagstaff High School teacher creates a year of on-camera performances

“I know I’m not the greatest singer in the world, but people are being supportive and I want to set an example for my students that you don’t have to be an American Idol type of singer to sing. We all can sing,” Galloway said. “I don’t expect everyone to record themselves. Me doing that is just me pushing myself.”

One of the concepts she teaches her students is “skill, drill, practice,” and she says there is nothing better to improve a musician’s skills than having an audience, even if that audience is virtual.

Playing around with different musical keys is beneficial, too, she says, and is like trying on different clothes, searching for the right fit.

“I never gave myself permission to do that before. I would always sing it in the key it’s written, but it doesn’t really matter most of the time, as a soloist. I just haven’t thought of myself as a soloist before,” Galloway said.

Some days are easier than others to squeeze recording sessions in between the end of the school day and dinner, but Galloway said she hasn’t missed a day yet — and doesn’t plan to until she reaches the one-year mark. In the summer, when she briefly left town, she even prerecorded a week’s worth of songs to ensure she stuck to her goal of posting one song a day.